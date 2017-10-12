POLITICS
Republican Senator Asks If Trump Is Recanting His Oath Of Office

Ben Sasse questions whether Trump is failing to "preserve, protect, and defend" the First Amendment.

A Republican senator is openly questioning Donald Trump’s commitment to defending the Constitution after the president’s latest attacks on the media.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted:

Earlier in the day, he launched a similar attack on NBC News

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) fired back late Wednesday with a statement asking Trump if he is recanting the oath to “preserve, protect and defend the First Amendment.” 

He wrote:  

Sasse has been a frequent Trump critic, and over the summer he called on him to stop the Twitter feuds. 

“Please just stop,” he wrote on the social network. “This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.” 

