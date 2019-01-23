Ben Stein: Ocasio-Cortez Is Promising 'The Same Kinds Of Things' As Hitler

Ben Stein on Tuesday claimed policies advocated by freshman lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) “invariably lead to bad things,” including genocide.

The actor, former speechwriter to President Richard M. Nixon, and political commentator even made comparisons to Adolf Hitler.

Ocasio-Cortez has made headlines for advocating higher marginal tax rates of up to 70 percent on earnings past $10 million in income as well as a “Green New Deal” to tackle the climate crisis.

But in a Fox Business clip posted online by Media Matters, Stein claimed her democratic socialist politics will lead to dictatorship and genocide:

“We have a society in which there are an awful lot of people who have no idea that Stalin, Hitler, Mao Tse-Tung all came to power promising the same kinds of things that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is promising. And it led to mass murder, it led to dictatorship, it led to genocide. These promises are old promises and they invariably lead to bad things.”

Stein said the current system “works extremely well” and “allows people to make something of themselves instead of oppressing other people” as they try to earn money.

“Making money is one of the most of harmless things there is to do in the whole world,” he said. “And that’s what our society is about.”

Stein added:

“It’s not about ordering people around, putting them concentration camps. What do you do if a person is a richer or poorer person? What do you do? Do you take him away? Do you shoot him? Well that’s what the communists tried, it didn’t work out very well for them.”

