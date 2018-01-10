Actor Ben Stiller channeled one of his most absurd characters to poke fun at President Donald Trump.

After Trump branded himself a “very stable genius” in a series of tweets defending his mental fitness on Saturday, the Hollywood actor couldn’t resist reading the posts aloud in the style of airhead male model Derek Zoolander.

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

The resulting audio is really, really, ridiculously funny.

Stiller recorded the clip for The Daily Beast and admitted one qualm: “I wish he (Trump) had said ’like, really, really smart,” he said.