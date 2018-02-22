ENTERTAINMENT
02/22/2018 05:17 pm ET

Benedict Cumberbatch Does A Dramatic Reading Of 'I'm A Little Teapot'

The Sorcerer Supreme probably makes a mean tea.
By Andy McDonald

To raise money for GEANCO, a group that focuses on improving the health and education for the poor in Africa, Benedict Cumberbatch wants you and a friend to have tea with him, and then see the world premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in Los Angeles.

If you’re curious as to what having tea with Cumberbatch would be like, the English actor shows us by doing a dramatic performance of the nursery rhyme “I’m a little tea pot.” It’s quite gripping.

Cumberbatch, who plays Dr. Stephen Strange ― aka the Sorcerer Supreme ― in the upcoming Marvel film due out May 18, also delights with some fantastically complicated vocal exercises.

Come for the nursery rhyme, but stay for his tongue twisting skills.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Media Marvel Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange
Benedict Cumberbatch Does A Dramatic Reading Of 'I'm A Little Teapot'
CONVERSATIONS