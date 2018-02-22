Benedict Cumberbatch Does A Dramatic Reading Of 'I'm A Little Teapot'

To raise money for GEANCO, a group that focuses on improving the health and education for the poor in Africa, Benedict Cumberbatch wants you and a friend to have tea with him, and then see the world premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in Los Angeles.

If you’re curious as to what having tea with Cumberbatch would be like, the English actor shows us by doing a dramatic performance of the nursery rhyme “I’m a little tea pot.” It’s quite gripping.

Cumberbatch, who plays Dr. Stephen Strange ― aka the Sorcerer Supreme ― in the upcoming Marvel film due out May 18, also delights with some fantastically complicated vocal exercises.