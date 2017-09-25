MLK’s Daughter: People Didn’t Like How ‘My Father Protested Injustice Either’

The last surviving daughter of civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King served up a history lesson on Twitter over the weekend in response to those who were angry over NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

Bernice King said people didn’t approve of her father’s protests, either.

Her tweets came after President Donald Trump said any NFL player who takes a knee in protest is a “son of a bitch” and called on team owners to fire those players.

Some Trump supporters echoed the president’s attacks.

King, who was 5 when her father was assassinated in 1968, said he dealt with the same kind of criticism.

Here are some of her tweets, including one that shows her father taking a knee in prayer with his fellow protesters:

The real shame & disrespect is that, decades after the 1st photo, racism STILL kills people & corrupts systems. #America #TakeAKnee @POTUS pic.twitter.com/tRues8mqaH — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 23, 2017

No form of protest, even nonviolent direct action, will be approved by people "more dedicated to order than to justice" or by the unjust. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 24, 2017

People didn't approve of the way my father protested injustice either; said he was causing trouble, called him an "outside agitator." #MLK pic.twitter.com/l5cAkiGR6K — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 24, 2017