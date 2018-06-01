COMEDY
06/01/2018 12:50 am ET

Bernie Sanders Tells 'The Opposition' That Trump's The Best President In 1 Way

"I’ll grant you that."
By Ed Mazza

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told Jordan Klepper of “The Opposition” that Donald Trump is “the worst president in the history of the United States.”

The audience cheered, but Klepper ― who portrays a parody version of an alt-right host on the Comedy Central show ― had to interject. 

“At least admit to him being the best at being the worst,” he pushed. 

Sanders, a persistent Trump critic, couldn’t argue with that one.

“All right,” he said. “I’ll grant you that.”

The two spoke for 12 minutes in a conversation that ranged from serious issues, including wages and North Korea, to Klepper trying to get Sanders to announce a 2020 presidential bid. 

Klepper even offered up some possible campaign slogans.

See the full interview in the clip above.  

