MatchaBar

12 fluid ounces120 mg caffeine5 calories1 g protein0 g sugarWith cafés in Los Angeles and Soho and Chelsea in New York (and an extremely popular Instagram account), MatchaBar isn’t exactly beating around the bush when it comes to courting millennials.“The products and brands we grew up with — the majority of which were powered by taurine, or filled with chemicals — don’t make sense anymore now that we have put a clean alternative energy source on the market,” Graham Fortgang, the brand’s co-owner and founder, told HuffPost.Although tea traditionally has a lower caffeine content than coffee, MatchaBar’s matcha tea-based energy drink, Hustle, has almost 40 percent more caffeine than a single serving of Monster . It’s likely to be most popular with those looking for a low-sugar option (in fact, it has no sugar whatsoever) and relies on monk fruit (a melonesque sugar substitute), lemon and lime for its natural flavor.Dafna Chazin, a registered dietician in southern New Jersey, told HuffPost, “The caffeine [in matcha] originates from green tea leaves that contain L-theanine and chlorophyll. L-theanine is known to boost energy levels and provide a calm-yet-alert feeling that lasts several hours, as opposed to the jolt of short-lived energy we often get from highly processed forms of caffeine.”