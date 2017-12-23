Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

As Amazon continues to battle with Google for tech dominance, it appears that Amazon may be creating its own YouTube. Amazon filed two patents with the names “Amazon Tube” and “Open Tube,” which was first reported by TV Answer Man.

In any case, Amazon is still searching for a radically new direction in terms of streaming. As mentioned last week, Amazon Studios is currently looking for a boss following the abrupt departure of Roy Price over sexual harassment allegations. Deadline reports that there is a special focus on female candidates, although there are male candidates in the running.

Amazon also passed on all three pilots from its fall 2017 season. But with it now projected that online sales over the holiday season will be greater than retail spending in physical locations for the first time ever, you can imagine Amazon isn’t too worried about the success of its streaming in the short term. The company has that “Lord of the Rings” project in the pipeline, which will likely be the eventual centerpiece of any plan.