Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Dec. 23, Streamline is recommending “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in the Amazon top spot for the fourth time in a row.
As mentioned last week, the show earned two nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards: one in Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and the other in Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for star Rachel Brosnahan. Amazon earned 11 nominations in total.
Amy Sherman-Palladino’s “Mrs. Maisel” is a critical hit and debuted just in time for her to win the holiday streaming season in back-to-back years. (Her “Gilmore Girls” revival on Netflix debuted around this time in 2016.)
Amazon shared data with HuffPost that suggests this is the service’s most popular time of year for streaming. If you’re looking to stream something, “Maisel” would be a great choice on Amazon. That’s especially true as “Transparent” continues to have behind-the-scenes drama with Jeffrey Tambor maybe or maybe not leaving the show amid accusations of sexual harassment.
As Amazon continues to battle with Google for tech dominance, it appears that Amazon may be creating its own YouTube. Amazon filed two patents with the names “Amazon Tube” and “Open Tube,” which was first reported by TV Answer Man.
In any case, Amazon is still searching for a radically new direction in terms of streaming. As mentioned last week, Amazon Studios is currently looking for a boss following the abrupt departure of Roy Price over sexual harassment allegations. Deadline reports that there is a special focus on female candidates, although there are male candidates in the running.
Amazon also passed on all three pilots from its fall 2017 season. But with it now projected that online sales over the holiday season will be greater than retail spending in physical locations for the first time ever, you can imagine Amazon isn’t too worried about the success of its streaming in the short term. The company has that “Lord of the Rings” project in the pipeline, which will likely be the eventual centerpiece of any plan.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 3 Release: Oct. 20, 2017
Plot: Young man finds his way.
Pro: It breezes along as a solid coming-of-age story.
Con: The last season isn't particularly funny, but does adequately wrap up the storylines for those invested in the first two seasons.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.
Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.
Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 3, 2017
Plot: A meandering buddy cop satire.
Pro: The poster tagline is "Channing Tatum Presents." Also Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jenny Slate are in this.
Con: Six hours is a long commitment for a parody of 1980s cop stories.
Season 3 Finale: April 4, 2017
Plot: Parents try being good parents.
Pro: It's interesting that this show is now so beloved by critics that Rob Delaney isn't known as that Twitter guy anymore.
Con: It's a bit mindless compared to other shows you could be watching.