Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 13, Streamline is recommending “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in the Amazon top spot for the sixth time in a row.
“Mrs. Maisel” earns No. 1 even with the high-profile premiere of “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.” The futuristic anthology series is pretty good, but not amazing — especially since a new season of “Black Mirror” just premiered on Netflix with a roughly similar premise. Still, the show has many decent moments and a great cast ― such as Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi and Janelle Monáe, so consider giving it a shot.
In any case, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” ended up winning two awards at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards: one for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and the other for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for star Rachel Brosnahan.
Streamline thought “Mrs. Maisel” was easily one of the best shows of last year and it seems to be a crowd-pleaser for many demographics.
In spite of these notable wins, perhaps the biggest news about Amazon this week concerned CEO Jeff Bezos’ accomplishment of being the richest person in known history, with a total net worth of $106 billion.
Why is that notable for Streamline readers? Though the company puts out some good-to-great shows, reports of Amazon’s treatment of its employees — both white-collar and blue-collar ― have not painted it in a good light. Bezos has been known for donating very little to charity, though he did recently pledge $33 million to help DREAMers pay for college. (As Splinter pointed out, that’s a fraction of a percentage of his wealth, but it’s a start.)
It’s always important to keep in mind how the sausage gets made.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 12, 2018
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
You'll notice the "Black Mirror" similarities immediately. But while "Black Mirror" has a deeply comedic side, this show often feels like a pretentious slog.
These stories also often seem unrealistic, which makes sense as they're based off works from a writer who died in 1982.
Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 3 Release: Oct. 20, 2017
Plot: Young man finds his way.
Pro: It breezes along as a solid coming-of-age story.
Con: The last season isn't particularly funny, but does adequately wrap up the storylines for those invested in the first two seasons.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.
Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.
Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown.
Season 3 Finale: April 4, 2017
Plot: Parents try being good parents.
Pro: It's interesting that this show is now so beloved by critics that Rob Delaney isn't known as that Twitter guy anymore.
Con: It's a bit mindless compared to other shows you could be watching.