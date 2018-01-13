Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

In spite of these notable wins, perhaps the biggest news about Amazon this week concerned CEO Jeff Bezos’ accomplishment of being the richest person in known history, with a total net worth of $106 billion.

Why is that notable for Streamline readers? Though the company puts out some good-to-great shows, reports of Amazon’s treatment of its employees — both white-collar and blue-collar ― have not painted it in a good light. Bezos has been known for donating very little to charity, though he did recently pledge $33 million to help DREAMers pay for college. (As Splinter pointed out, that’s a fraction of a percentage of his wealth, but it’s a start.)

It’s always important to keep in mind how the sausage gets made.