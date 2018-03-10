Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 10, Streamline is recommending “Sneaky Pete” in the Amazon top spot for the first time.
This show is a rollercoaster ride and is debuting its second season this week.
What’s New This Week
“Sneaky Pete” is new! What an insane name.
The second season isn’t as strong as the first one, but it’s the kind of reliable thrill ride show that some people will be very into.
Assorted Streaming News
Dermot Mulroney joins the cast of Julia Roberts’ upcoming show “Homecoming,” meaning there will be a “My Best Friend’s Wedding” reunion. That show is based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name. Alex Karpovsky (formerly of “Girls”) also joined the cast this week.
Amazon will have its first adult-oriented animated series as the company has hired the “BoJack Horseman” team to create a show called “Undone.” (This one is not based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name.) This show will be another half-hour existential comedy, so that will be fun.
Nick Offerman will play the father of the antichrist in a show called “Good Omens.” The show will also star Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm. Sounds promising.
Jack Quaid will star in a superhero series called “The Boys.” Apparently, it’s about superheroes who fight dirty.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is filming on location in Paris right now. And that’s Paris, France, not Paris, Texas, or the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino with the mini Eiffel Tower. Amazon spending money.
Speaking of Amazon spending money, the company is currently trying to stop its Alexas from randomly starting to laugh. The devices are clearly becoming sentient and laughing at our upcoming demise at the hands of founder Jeff Bezos. The reports of Alexa’s creepy laughter even came about at the same time Amazon announced it wants to get into the banking business. At least we’ll have the delightful “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to watch as the Amazon drones descend on us.
And in more concretely maddening news, Jeffrey Tambor’s former assistant finally spoke out and said that Tambor spied on her as she slept naked. “Transparent” already fired Tambor, and the show won’t be returning until at least 2019.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Sneaky man cons a family.
Pro: The plot involves characters risking things quite frequently, so episodes are often pretty gripping.
Con: The show is probably longer than it should be and gets too convoluted.
Will the sneaky man get caught?!
Margo Martindale is in this and she makes everything better.
Plot: Musicians conquer classical music industry.
Pro: The characters have had strong chemistry in this show since the first season. Having the world of orchestras be the backdrop is compelling.
Con: This show often seems to be in a world greatly detached from the contemporary zeitgeist mainly because it focuses on extremely rich people chasing refined pursuits.
After the last year of reporting about sexual harassment in the workplace, this story of a boss constantly hitting on his employee until they end up dating seems out of place.
But if you can get past the fairly frequent moments that the show seems like it exists in a bizarro world of unchecked wealth and privilege, there actually is a lot to like here.
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
This first season of the rebooted "The Tick" is split into two parts.
Critics eventually warmed to the first half of the show after an initial release of little fanfare. Perhaps the second half will get more attention.
Plot: Murder mystery involving lost memories.
Pro: Great performances and a solid script make this well worth your time if you're fan of the murder mystery and serial killer genres.
Con: The beats of this plot are very well-tread territory.
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.