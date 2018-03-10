Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

Dermot Mulroney joins the cast of Julia Roberts’ upcoming show “Homecoming,” meaning there will be a “My Best Friend’s Wedding” reunion. That show is based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name. Alex Karpovsky (formerly of “Girls”) also joined the cast this week.

Amazon will have its first adult-oriented animated series as the company has hired the “BoJack Horseman” team to create a show called “Undone.” (This one is not based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name.) This show will be another half-hour existential comedy, so that will be fun.

Nick Offerman will play the father of the antichrist in a show called “Good Omens.” The show will also star Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm. Sounds promising.

Jack Quaid will star in a superhero series called “The Boys.” Apparently, it’s about superheroes who fight dirty.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is filming on location in Paris right now. And that’s Paris, France, not Paris, Texas, or the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino with the mini Eiffel Tower. Amazon spending money.

Speaking of Amazon spending money, the company is currently trying to stop its Alexas from randomly starting to laugh. The devices are clearly becoming sentient and laughing at our upcoming demise at the hands of founder Jeff Bezos. The reports of Alexa’s creepy laughter even came about at the same time Amazon announced it wants to get into the banking business. At least we’ll have the delightful “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to watch as the Amazon drones descend on us.

And in more concretely maddening news, Jeffrey Tambor’s former assistant finally spoke out and said that Tambor spied on her as she slept naked. “Transparent” already fired Tambor, and the show won’t be returning until at least 2019.