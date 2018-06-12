8 Of The Best Baby Wraps And Slings For Wearing Your Little One

If there’s one thing parents know, it’s that nothing about parenting is easy. From midnight feedings and public tantrums to the goodbye of uninterrupted bathroom breaks, taking care of a little one requires a little guidance and a lot of patience.

Fortunately, there are products out there designed to make this whole parenting thing just a tiny bit easier. Baby wraps and slings are an easy way to free up your hands during everyday errands and chores, while keeping your little one close and safe. There’s even proof that baby wearing promotes happier and healthier babies as well as more confident parents. We’re into that.

Below, we’ve rounded up eight of the best baby wraps and slings for wearing your little one:

1 Lillebaby Tie The Knot Wrap Nordstrom Rating : 4.6 stars

2 Moby Wrap Classic Jet Rating : 4.5 stars

3 CuddleBug Baby Wrap Amazon Rating : 4.4 stars

4 Lalabu Dad Shirt Amazon Rating : 4.3 stars

5 Boba Wrap Amazon Rating : 4.2 stars

6 Baby K'tan Original Baby Carrier Jet Rating : 4 stars

7 Ergobaby Original Multi-Position Baby Carrier With Lumbar Support Amazon Rating : 3.9 stars

8 Fleurville Stretch Carrier Jet Rating: 3.4

