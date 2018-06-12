HUFFPOST FINDS
06/12/2018 03:34 pm ET

8 Of The Best Baby Wraps And Slings For Wearing Your Little One

High-rated baby-wearing accessories for newborns to toddlers.
headshot
By Brittany Nims

If there’s one thing parents know, it’s that nothing about parenting is easy. From midnight feedings and public tantrums to the goodbye of uninterrupted bathroom breaks, taking care of a little one requires a little guidance and a lot of patience.

Fortunately, there are products out there designed to make this whole parenting thing just a tiny bit easier. Baby wraps and slings are an easy way to free up your hands during everyday errands and chores, while keeping your little one close and safe. There’s even proof that baby wearing promotes happier and healthier babies as well as more confident parents. We’re into that.

Below, we’ve rounded up eight of the best baby wraps and slings for wearing your little one: 

  • 1 Lillebaby Tie The Knot Wrap
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.6 stars<br>$50, get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/lillebaby-tie-the-knot-wrap/4847555"
    Nordstrom
    Rating: 4.6 stars
    $50, get it here.
  • 2 Moby Wrap Classic
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.5 stars<br>$45, get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Moby-Wrap-Classic-Pacific/b494ccf87b094dda
    Jet
    Rating: 4.5 stars
    $45, get it here
  • 3 CuddleBug Baby Wrap
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.4 stars<br>$38, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Wrap-Ergo-Carrier-Sling/dp/B00OJVNSFA?
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.4 stars
    $38, get it here
  • 4 Lalabu Dad Shirt
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.3 stars<br>$75, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lalabu-Dad-Shirt-Simple-Gray/dp/B01MD1RZHG?
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    $75, get it here
  • 5 Boba Wrap
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br>$40, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Boba-Wrap-Grey-0-36-Months/dp/B005SP2LWW?ta
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.2 stars
    $40, get it here
  • 6 Baby K'tan Original Baby Carrier
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4 stars<br>$50, get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Baby-K'tan-ORIGINAL-Baby-Carrier-Basic-Black
    Jet
    Rating: 4 stars
    $50, get it here
  • 7 Ergobaby Original Multi-Position Baby Carrier With Lumbar Support
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 3.9 stars<br>$120, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ergobaby-Original-Winning-Ergonomic-Multi-
    Amazon
    Rating: 3.9 stars
    $120, get it here
  • 8 Fleurville Stretch Carrier
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 3.4<br>$14, get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Fleurville-Large-Stretch-Carrier-2-pc-Box/325649
    Jet
    Rating: 3.4
    $14, get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Shoppable Family And Relationships Toddler Infant
8 Of The Best Baby Wraps And Slings For Wearing Your Little One
CONVERSATIONS