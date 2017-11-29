STYLE & BEAUTY
The Best Beauty Trends And Fads Of 2017

Cher hair and jade rollers and buzz cuts, oh my!
By Julia Brucculieri

As we get ready to enter the last month of 2017, it’s the perfect time to look back at some of the beauty trends and fads that ruled this year.

Stars like Cara Delevingne and Kate Hudson rocked buzz cuts, while Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj favored the total opposite, with Cher-length locks. This year, the public also seemingly stocked up on face masks and gave the popular jade roller a try. 

From the runways to the red carpet to our beauty cupboards, here are our favorite beauty trends and fads of the year. 

  • Extra-Long, Cher-Inspired Tresses
    Getty
    Any trend inspired by the one and only Cher is a winner in our books. Everyone from Demi Lovato to Nicki Minaj to Kim Kardashian (who even dressed up as Cher for Halloween this year) rocked this trend in 2017.
  • Sparkling Lips

    A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

    The obsession with Pat McGrath's glitter lip kits continued well into 2017, with the makeup artist extraordinaire releasing new kits to keep us intrigued. This trend, which was seen on models at Fendi's spring/summer 2017 show, may be a bit bold for everyday wear, but we're for it.
  • The Buzz Cut
    Getty/Getty/Getty
    The buzz cut is definitely one of the more bold, and perhaps surprising, trends on the list, with women like Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson and Kristen Stewart hitting the clippers. It's a no-fuss, low-maintenance style that's not for the faint of heart, and we love it.
  • Face Masks
    petrenkod via Getty Images
    Face masks have been a beauty staple for a while now, but in 2017, they really seemed to explode in popularity. Keep the mask innovations coming, we say. We'll be here to try more in 2018.
  • The High Ponytail
    Getty
    The high ponytail made serious waves this year, with stars including Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Zendaya and Jane Fonda showing off different versions of the trend. It's an easy hairstyle for day and night, from the gym to drinks with friends, which is why we love it.
  • Jade Rollers
    Julia Brucculieri/HuffPost
    This year, we tried the oh-so-popular jade roller for ourselves and actually really liked it. The beauty tool may not provide drastic results, but the combination of the cool jade stone and the massaging motion feels great on the skin, which is especially useful for "waking up" your face after a long night out. Pro tip: Keep it in the fridge for an extra-soothing feel.
  • Bleach Blond 'Dos
    Getty
    Bleached locks were a celebrity hair staple this year, with stars like Zoe KravitzKristen StewartSolange KnowlesSelena Gomez and Karlie Kloss hopping on the bandwagon. It doesn't get much cooler than platinum locks.
  • Colorful Hair Dye
    Estrop via Getty Images
    Just when you thought colorful hair was on the way out, it popped up again on the runway at Versace (pictured), Junya Watanabe, Dior, and Saint Laurent. Both Frank Ocean and Salma Hayek also tried out the trend, going with pastel pink dye jobs.
