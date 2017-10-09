The Best Career Advice And Tips: Younger Bosses, Bad Fonts And Knowing When To Travel

According to Pew Research, Baby Boomers make up one-third of the nation’s work force and Gen X-ers and Millennials comprise the other two-thirds. So here’s what will inevitably happen, if it hasn’t already: Boomers are going to be working for bosses who are likely younger than their own children. And even more inevitable, as Millennials assume bigger roles in companies, it will become more commonplace for a Millennial to be sitting behind the hiring desk deciding whether the applicant who resembles his Mom would be the best fit for the job.