05/29/2018 05:45 am ET

The 50 Best Celebrity Hairstyles To Try Right Now

From Meghan Trainor's pink tresses to Kerry Washington's natural curls, there's a style for everyone.
By Julia Brucculieri

Looking to change things up with your hair, but not sure where to start? 

We compiled 50 of our favorite celebrity hairstyles for both men and women to try right now. With summer approaching, it’s a prime time to chop off all that fall and winter hair damage and try out a new ’do.

Maybe you’re looking for something long and sleek, like Sandra Bullock, or you want to embrace your natural curls, like Kerry Washington, or perhaps you want to channel your inner Tan France and let your salt-and-pepper mane become your signature.

Whatever your style, surely you’ll find some inspiration in the hairstyles below:

  • Tan France
    "Queer Eye" star Tan France is always rocking his signature salt-and-pepper 'do, with plenty of volume on top and clean, cropped sides.
  • Lucy Hale
    The actress' honey-blond lob hairstyle is perfect for summer.
  • Kerry Washington
    Kerry Washington's natural curls are full of texture and volume. 
  • Katie Holmes
    Katie Holmes' cropped cut is fun, flirty and ﻿﻿great for summer. 
  • Constance Wu
    Not many people can pull off short bangs, but Constance Wu really rocks them. If you're feeling a little adventurous, this is a great style to try.
  • Rita Moreno
    Rita Moreno is proof that gray hair is beautiful. We love her layered cut, which has plenty of volume and movement. 
  • Bella Hadid
    The model's sleek ponytail-bun hybrid is a great style to try, especially when you want to keep frizz at bay. The more gel, the better in this case.
  • Lucy Liu
    Lucy Liu recently debuted lighter locks, and we have to say, we love this color, especially for the warmer weather.
  • Anderson Cooper
    Anderson Cooper's signature silver hair always looks perfectly groomed. 
  • Molly Ringwald
    If you want something playful for summer outings or date night, Molly Ringwald's tousled updo with shaggy bangs is perfect.
  • Lupita Nyong'o
    Lupita Nyong'o loves changing it up when it comes to her hair. We love these "afro puffs" by stylist Vernon François.
  • Cate Blanchett
    Cate Blanchett's wavy blunt lob is the ultimate cool-girl hairstyle. Plus, this cut is flattering on pretty much everyone
  • Shailene Woodley
    Bangs are an easy way to change up your look without going too drastic. We love Shailene Woodley's choppy fringe -- it's not too fussy yet still packs a punch.
  • Jenna Dewan
    This sleek, straight bob on Jenna Dewan is timeless. 
  • Sandra Bullock
    Sandra Bullock's signature hairstyle -- long chocolate-brown locks with just a hint of caramel color toward the ends -- is always a winner.
  • Emilia Clarke
    For those who want a bolder look, going platinum blond like Emilia Clarke is definitely an option.
  • Mila Kunis
    Mila Kunis was recently sporting a wavy bob with bangs, which feels fresh and light for summer.
  • Chadwick Boseman
    Chadwick Boseman's hair at the 2018 Met Gala featured plenty of volume on top with an expert fade on the sides.
  • Ava DuVernay
    Ava DuVernay considers her locks a crown adorning her head. This style, which has become her signature, is gorgeous and regal.
  • Jared Leto
    Jared Leto's '70s-inspired shaggy hairstyle is pretty much hair goals for men and women. The subtle ombre, the long layers -- it looks effortless.
  • Katy Perry
    The "American Idol" judge has been rocking her cropped blonde 'do for a while now. It's a great style for anyone looking for a bold change.
  • Simon Baker
    Simon Baker's hairstyle has just the right amount of texture and volume. 
  • Christina Aguilera
    The classic ballerina bun, as seen on Christina Aguilera, is pretty much a perfect style for any occasion.
  • Claire Danes
    Claire Danes' grown-out wavy lob is chic, easy and perfect for summer.
  • Demi Lovato
    Demi Lovato rocked this slicked back, fashion-forward "wet look" hairstyle at the 2018 Billboard awards.
  • Halle Berry
    Ponytails can definitely be chic, as proven by Halle Berry.
  • Jonathan Van Ness
    Jonathan Van Ness is another great example of how long hair and a beard can work wonderfully on men. And he's clearly following his own advice and skipping the sulfates -- can you believe that shine?
  • Viola Davis
    If you want to let your natural curls take center stage, look no further for than Viola Davis for inspiration. 
  • Halsey
    Halsey's low ponytail with tendrils framing her face is the perfect look for a romantic date night.
  • George Clooney
    When it comes to classic men's cuts, George Clooney's is definitely up there.
