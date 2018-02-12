The Best Comeback Story At Westminster Dog Show Sadly Ends On Day One

A German shepherd who recovered from a shattered leg to become one of the favorites at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show had his comeback cut short on the first day of competition Monday.

The ownership team of Fanucci, a 5-year-old from Farmingville, New York, pulled him out of the event because a hematoma on his left ear made it flop, ESPN reported.

“We want to show him when he is best,” co-owner Stephanie Schrock told the sports network.

In 2014, Fanucci jumped out of a towed van going at high speed on a highway, breaking his right rear leg in several places and nearly dying. Vets put together his limb with rods, pins and screws, and a regimen of acupuncture and therapy helped him to rehabilitate, according to Good Morning Tampa Bay in the segment above.

Fanucci was considered a legitimate contender to follow in the paw steps of another German shepherd, Rumor, who won best in show last year.