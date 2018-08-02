HUFFPOST FINDS
10 Of The Best Concealers At Sephora For Flawless Coverage

The best concealers for dry skin, oily skin and a combination.
By Brittany Nims
Concealer is a staple of every beauty obsessive’s makeup bag, but finding the right formula for your face isn’t so easy. Folks with oily skin need something that won’t clog their pores and spur breakouts, while those with dry skin want something hydrating to give them a dewy, Glossier-model glow

Instead of spending hundreds on subpar concealers, we’ve rounded up Sephora’s 10 best-selling concealers using ratings and customer reviews so you can get the coverage you want without the caking you don’t. 

Whether you have oily skin, dry skin, need something with heavy coverage, or something lightweight, there’s something below for every beauty need. We’ve also included promising reviews for each concealer so you can find the right coverage for your skin.

Below, 10 of Sephora’s best concealers:  

  • 1 Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 400<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.6 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 40,000<br><br><strong>Promisin
    Sephora
    Reviews: 400
    Rating: 4.6 stars
    Loves: 40,000

    Promising review: "I rarely follow up with new concealer releases but I'm so glad I did!! For reference, I don't really wear foundation traditionally, but I will generally take a highlight and a contour shade of concealer and apply them directly on my skin to give dimension to my face but let my real skin show through. This concealer is perfect for that! I'm really feeling the big tube and the big doe foot applicator because it can get large areas super quick. It's true full coverage, keeps pigmentation when blended out and even though I think I need the most matte finish out there to keep my oily skin at bay, this has such a beautiful medium where it stays put and semi-dries down but still looks so hydrated and smooth, no cakeyness or creasing like my other full coverage concealers."

    Get Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer
  • 2 Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 9,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.3 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 600,000<br><br><strong>Promi
    Sephora
    Reviews: 9,000
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Loves: 600,000

    Promising review: "This is pricier than I normally would go for makeup, but it's worth it and a little goes a long way. I have dry to combination skin and this works so well on dry skin. Every concealer I've used ends up making spots look drier and cakey; the spot ends up looking worse off than without it. I tried this on in the store and even under the fluorescent lights, the coverage was seamless."

    Get Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer.
  • 3 Tarte Creaseless Under Eye Concealer
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 120<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 3.2 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 20,000<br><br><strong>Promisin
    Sephora
    Reviews: 120
    Rating: 3.2 stars
    Loves: 20,000

    Promising review: "This product is amazing for a very specific person. it is THICK use a little!! and i’m sorry but it creases unless you set it... however if you have dry skin and heavy bags this is the best!! It is hydrating and high coverage."

    Get Tarte Creaseless Under Eye Concealer.
  • 4 Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 827<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 80,000<br><br><strong>Promisin
    Sephora
    Reviews: 827
    Rating: 4.2 stars
    Loves: 80,000

    Promising review: "I have never had luck finding a contour shade for my skin tone. This has been amazing! I use a powder brush to blend it into my skin. Love the finish. Works best with a matte foundation. Blends seamlessly into the Fenty foundation. Love the combo! Have already repurchased a backup."

    Get Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick.
  • 5 Fenty Beauty By Sephora Match Stix Trio
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 1,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 130,000<br><br><strong>Promi
    Sephora
    Reviews: 1,000
    Rating: 4.2 stars
    Loves: 130,000

    Promising review: "This is a great set for contouring. Now one size does not fit all but generally speaking, this will work for most people in each skin tone group. The product is pretty dry for a cream contour set, which I've come to prefer. Usually cream contours just blend away and are universally subpar to powders. But this is why I am particularly surprised by this set. It blends like a powder! Has a powdery finish and buildable color. The mocha is on the reddish side but it's workable."

    Get Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Trio.
  • 6 Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 1,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.4 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 110,000<br><br><strong>Promi
    Sephora
    Reviews: 1,000
    Rating: 4.4 stars
    Loves: 110,000

    Promising review: "Honestly, I don't do reviews but this is one of the first concealers that actually worked for me, I've tried so many for my under eyes and it would still look dark to me, but with this concealer it left my under eyes bright and matching my foundation perfectly. Definitely would recommend to my brown skinned girls out there."

    Get Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer.
  • 7 Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiance Perfecting Pen
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 3,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.3 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 120,000<br><br><strong>Promi
    Sephora
    Reviews: 3,000
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Loves: 120,000

    Promising review: "This is my 3rd purchase of the YSL Touche Eclat. I have fair skin with a yellowish undertone and I use #2. It goes on so light and milky so it blends really well. It really takes away any redness I have in the corners of my eyes, eyelids and I use it right above my lip (cupid's bow) to highlight since I have a very thin upper lip and it helps."

    Get Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Radiance Perfecting Pen.
  • 8 Kat Von D Lock-It Concealer Crème
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 3,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 120,000<br><br><strong>Promi
    Sephora
    Reviews: 3,000
    Rating: 4.2 stars
    Loves: 120,000

    Promising review: "I have very oily skin and and this concealer is perfect! When i get breakouts every once in a while this concealer and the lock it foundation are my best friends It has amazing coverage and lasts all day."

    Get Kat Von D Lock-It Concealer Crème.
  • 9 Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 2,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 190,000<br><br><strong>Promisi
    Sephora
    Reviews: 2,000
    Rating: 4 stars
    Loves: 190,000

    Promising review: "I was sooooo excited to buy this concealer, after hearing every beauty guru under the sun rave about it. For the most part, it's a really good concealer. It's very full coverage and a little goes a long way. It is also unbelievably long lasting. Dare I say...almost too long lasting? I don't know if that's a pro or a con. But I notice that by the end of the day or after a workout and the rest of my makeup has melted off, my concealer is still on. It doesn't fade away naturally."

    Get Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer.
  • 10 Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer
    <strong>Reviews</strong>: 4,000<br><strong>Rating</strong>: 4.4 stars<br><strong>Loves</strong>: 90,000<br><br><strong>Promis
    Sephora
    Reviews: 4,000
    Rating: 4.4 stars
    Loves: 90,000

    Promising review: "I just wish it came in lighter shades because I'm paler than Casper the friendly ghost and the lightest shade they have looks a bit orange on my skin but other than that WOAH does it cover my acne scars and dark circles. Simply amazing." 

    Get Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer.

