Now through Feb. 25, Nordstrom is marking down name brands like UGG, Sam Edelman, Rag & Bone, Free People, Adidas, and even Kate Spade during the their annual Winter Sale.

Though there are a slew of other President’s Day sales going on this weekend, expect some of the best deals on winter-wardrobe essentials like blazers and trenches to be marked up to 40 percent off at Nordstrom.

If you’re wondering where to start in the sales racks, we’ve combed through and found what we believe are the 18 best deals from Nordstrom’s Winter Sale.

Check out our favorites below: