These 14 Filmmakers Are Vying For Best Director In The 2018 Oscar Race

6 Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me by Your Name"

Sony Pictures Classics

We need to discuss how anyone can watch "Call Me by Your Name" and somehow not worship every frame's sensual effervescence. Luca Guadagnino's delicate gay romance is one of the year's most acclaimed releases. But without the added charge of timely political resonance, it will have to coast on its own merits. (It's nice to say that about a movie featuring gay characters, but there's a caveat: A different gay movie -- "Moonlight" -- won Best Picture this year, which could make it easy to brush this one off.) Guadagnino has made off with umpteen independent prizes, but he was omitted from the Golden Globe ballot last week.