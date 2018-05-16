These 23 Images Take Engagement Photography To The Next Level

Think all engagement photos are painfully awkward and cheesy beyond belief? Think again.
On Tuesday, Junebug Weddings announced the winners of their 2018 “Best of the Best Engagement Photography” contest, and the images are a cut above the rest. A panel of judges, along with the Junebug team, sifted through nearly 6,000 images from all around the world, but only 50 photos made it into the final collection.
See 23 of our favorite pictures below. You can view the collection in its entirety on the Junebug Weddings website.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
LGBTQ Proposal Pics