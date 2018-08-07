HUFFPOST FINDS
08/07/2018 07:30 am ET

Sephora's 10 Best Eye Creams, According To Enthusiastic Reviewers

The best eye creams for dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles.
By Brittany Nims
LuminaStock via Getty Images

Eye cream is one of those beauty products you might not add to your makeup bag until it’s too late. In fact, the key to slowing down aging eyes is to keep your peepers soft and hydrated well before you start to notice fine lines, loose skin and dark circles. 

Because it’s important to add a quality eye cream to your skincare routine sooner rather than later, we’ve combed Sephora’s skincare section to find their best-selling eye creams, using ratings and reviews from enthusiastic shoppers.

Whether you have dark under-eye circles, puffiness, wrinkles, or just want an everyday eye cream to keep your bright eyes looking their best, there are plenty of top-selling eye creams for your concerns. Take a look below at the ones reviewers love most.

Below, 10 of Sephora’s best eye creams and treatments

  • 1 Olehenriksen Banana Bright Eye Creme
    Sephora
    Reviews: 1,000
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Loves: 70,000

    Promising review: "I  cannot go a day without this product! The dramatic change I've seen in a short amount of time is incredible. This stuff seriously brightens my under eye area, de-puffs and moisturizes perfectly. It doesn't bother me during application and wears beautifully under makeup."

    Get the Olehenriksen Banana Bright Eye Creme
  • 2 Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream
    Sephora
    Reviews: 224
    Rating: 4.1 stars
    Loves: 30,000

    Promising review"This eye cream is AMAZING! I’ve been using the Shaba Complex serum for quite some time, and while it is amazing - just like the rest of the DE lineup - the C-Tango is a must have. I use the C-Tango in the morning and the Shaba at night, and between the two products, my eyes have never looked better. The C-Tango noticeably improved the tone of my eyes, so it’s a great partner for the Shaba, which does wonders for puffiness. It doesn’t agitate my super sensitive skin, and it doesn’t make my eyes water like many eye creams that I’ve used in the past."

    Get the Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream
  • 3 Tatcha The Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment
    Sephora
    Reviews: 340
    Rating: 4.1 stars
    Loves: 30,000

    Promising review﻿"I have VERY dark purple circles, it's hereditary. I could not believe what this did for them. This, combined with just a touch of concealer, is by far the best my undereye has ever looked. I am very fair and at first I was concerned even the lightest shade was going to be too dark, but once blended in, it's perfect. You can even reapply this later in the day and as long as you pat it in well it never looks cakey."

    Get the Tatcha The Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment
  • 4 Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream
    Sephora
    Reviews: 264
    Rating: 4.7 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review﻿"Tried this from a recommendation of a co-worker, I noticed how good she was looking and I made a comment. She told me about this beauty line and this eye cream. I was a bit worried that it wasn't going to give me the same results but I'm happy to report, IT DID! Wow, I'm super impressed and I just ordered the cleansing wash and the new waterfall water cream too."

    Get the Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream.
  • 5 Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Intensive Eye Contour Cream
    Sephora
    Reviews: 1,000
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Loves: 50,000

    Promising review﻿"This eye cream is thick and creamy and rich, but not too over the top! I've tried hundreds (and I'm not exaggerating) of eye creams over the years and have NEVER found one that is this wonderful. I'd use it all over my face and body if I could. It's not sticky or tacky and I have never had a problem with it being too greasy either. I can use it right before putting on eye makeup and never had a problem with my eyeliner smudging or making my mascara run."

    Get the Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Intensive Eye Contour Cream
  • 6 Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff
    Sephora
    Reviews: 3,000
    Rating: 4 stars
    Loves: 80,000

    Promising review﻿"WOW- this is a miracle worker. I love it so much. I typically wake up with puffy eyes and lots of times they are still showing throughout the day - not matter what I try. This stuff zaps the puffiness almost instantly. By the time I am ready to put on makeup, this has adsorbed and no puff! I like the little shine it has in it - its very subtle, and makeup can cover it as well."

    Get the Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff
  • 7 La Mer The Eye Concentrate
    Sephora
    Reviews: 73
    Rating: 3.7 stars
    Loves: 10,000

    Promising review﻿"The pot lasts me six months, I use it 2x day everyday. I recommend this eye cream to anyone who wants a cream that absorbs quickly and keeps my under eye hydrated."

    Get the La Mer The Eye Concentrate
  • 8 Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado
    Sephora
    Reviews: 532
    Rating: 4.3 stars
    Loves: 30,000

    Promising review﻿"I've tried maybe 3 eye creams since purchasing this and I've constantly gone back to this. I don't feel like it makes much of a difference in the summer but it's a miracle worker in the colder months and I love applying it before makeup."

    Get the Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado.
  • 9 Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum
    Sephora
    Reviews: 224
    Rating: 3.8 stars
    Loves: 20,000

    Promising review﻿"I've never used an eye product that made such a difference in my dark circles. Seriously amazing for that. I'm in my 20s so wrinkles isn't a huge concern yet but I'm hoping it will prevent them. I do find it can be drying so make sure to use a hydrating cream on top."

    Get the Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum
  • 10 Fresh Black Tea Firming And DePuffing Eye Cream
    Sephora
    Reviews: 347
    Rating: 4 stars
    Loves: 20,000

    Promising review﻿"I used to wear concealer religiously under my eyes to hide them but this product really helps. I haven't worn concealer since. It's ultra creamy and you only need a very small amount, I forseee this jar lasting a good 6-8 months."

    Get the Fresh Black Tea Firming And DePuffing Eye Cream.

