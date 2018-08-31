STYLE & BEAUTY
14 Face Masks To Get You In The Long-Weekend Spirit

Use that extra day to pamper your skin.
By Julia Brucculieri
Vincent Besnault via Getty Images

There’s no time like a long weekend to give your skin some extra love. Our favorite way to do that? Face masks

We know the power of face masks has been questioned in the past, but they actually do provide some benefits. For instance, clay, a popular mask ingredient, is great for absorbing excess oil and clearing up breakouts, while ingredients like oatmeal help calm and soothe the skin. Masks can also deliver a high concentration of active ingredients, according to New York-based dermatologist Marnie Nussbaum, who spoke to Fitness magazine. And, for the record, we don’t think they’re “over.” 

At the very least, masks force you to dedicate a little more time to your skin.  Below, check out some of our favorite face masks that are perfect for long-weekend pampering: 

  • Girl Undiscovered Stumbled Across Paradise Mask
    Girl Undiscovered
    This mask by Girl Undiscovered contains coconut oil, which is great for moisturizing, and kanuka honey, known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. If you're dealing with breakouts, you should also know that kanuka honey is said to be an effective treatment for acne (and rosacea). 

    Girl Undiscovered Stumbled Across Paradise Mask, $45
  • Kiehl's Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask
    Kiehls
    Kiehl's Instant Renewal Concentrate mask is infused with Amazonian oils to give your skin a boost of moisture. Does it look a little bit like Kraft Singles? Yes. But it also gives your skin a nice refreshed look, so we'd say it's a fair compromise. What we love even more about it is the fact that it comes in two pieces, making it more comfortable to wear than one-piece masks. 

    Kiehl's Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask, $32 for a pack of 4
  • Avène Soothing Sheet Mask
    Avene
    If you're looking for a soothing mask that can be used on sensitive skin, we suggest Avène's Soothing sheet mask, which contains cellulose and sorbitol to help with hydration. 

    Avène Soothing Sheet Mask, $42 for a pack of 5
  • Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask
    Ole Henriksen
    For the ultimate refreshingly clean skin feeling, we recommend Ole Henriksen's Cold Plunge Pore Mask. It contains kaolin clay for purifying the pores, as well as lactic and salicylic acids to help get rid of dead skin cells. When you rinse off the bright turquoise formula -- make sure to do it with cool water -- your skin will feel reinvigorated. It's the perfect choice for energizing your skin for the weekend (or perhaps after, depending how much partying you do). 

    Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask, $36
  • Crop Purifying Turmeric Mask
    Crop
    Formulated with mostly organic ingredients, Crop's mask is soothing on the skin. The star ingredient is turmeric, which has long been used in Ayurvedic medicine and is now a popular skin care ingredient. It's been linked to healing acne and scarring, and it's said to give your skin a healthy glow thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. 

    Crop Purifying Turmeric Mask, $30
  • Sephora Rose Face Mask
    Sephora
    Rose and rose oil are great for soothing the skin, and the floral scent is relaxing for many people. This mask by Sephora utilizes rose extract to help moisturize and brighten the skin, which is perfect if you're looking to get your skin glowing for the long weekend.

    Sephora Rose Face Mask, $6
  • Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
    Drunk Elephant
    For the purpose of this list, we're considering Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial a mask, since you leave it on and wash off. But it's actually a peel. It uses AHA and BHA acids, including lactic acid, to exfoliate and get rid of dead skin cells, as well as niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that's said to help with the appearance of pores and fine lines. It may leave your skin feeling a little dry, so it's recommended that you apply a facial oil directly after using it. We'll admit this product is definitely a splurge, but it's become one of the most beloved in our arsenal. 

    Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, $80
  • Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay
    Amazon
    This Indian healing clay (which was supposedly used by Cleopatra) is good if you're looking for a very deep pore cleanse. It comes in powder form, but, once mixed with apple cider vinegar, it turns into a paste that you apply to your face. A couple of things to note: It may make your face feel like it's pulsating, and it may leave you a little red, but it really does pull all the dirt and grime out of your skin. 

    Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $9.20
  • Shaffali Volcanic Ash + Sage Facial Earth Mask
    Heyday
    Based on our own experience, we can say you can really feel this Shaffali mask working when you apply it, and it clears up blemishes quickly by absorbing excess oil. Oh, and it smells amazing, which is always a bonus. 

    Shaffali Volcanic Ash + Sage Facial Earth Mask, $46
  • St. Ives Soothing Oatmeal Sheet Mask
    St. Ives
    If you're looking for a gentle mask that calms the skin without any tingling sensations, this St. Ives mask feels so nice on the skin. The soothing oatmeal calms the skin and works wonders on irritation. 

    St. Ives Soothing Oatmeal Sheet Mask, $2.32
  • Alchemie Kantic Brightening Moisture Mask
    Heyday
    If you have dry skin, this mask is great. It has soothing ingredients, such as oats, and antioxidants, including resveratrol, to help protect skin from the effects of environmental stress.

    Alchemie Kantic Brightening Moisture Mask, $60
  • Florapy Stress Relief Sheet Mask
    Florapy
    There's no time like a long weekend to de-stress both your skin and your mind. This mask by Florapy combines the moisturizing benefits of chamomile and the aromatherapy benefits of patchouli to soothe your senses and your skin. 

    Florapy Stress Relief Sheet Mask, $8
  • Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask
    Charlotte Tilbury
    Charlotte Tilbury's Goddess Skin clay mask has been one of our longtime favorites. It truly does leave the skin feeling ultra-soft and looking bright and dewy. 

    Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask, $55
  • St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mask
    Sephora
    If you need a little help enhancing your summer glow for the unofficial end of the season, try St. Tropez's Self Tan Express mask. It seems intimidating, and maybe even a little scary, but the hint of color if gives your skin is actually quite natural-looking. Leave it on for five minutes if you just want a light bronze, or go for the full 15 minutes if you want more dramatic color.  

    St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mask, $9

