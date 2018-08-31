14 Face Masks To Get You In The Long-Weekend Spirit

Amazon

This Indian healing clay (which was supposedly used by Cleopatra) is good if you're looking for a very deep pore cleanse. It comes in powder form, but, once mixed with apple cider vinegar, it turns into a paste that you apply to your face. A couple of things to note: It may make your face feel like it's pulsating, and it may leave you a little red, but it really does pull all the dirt and grime out of your skin.