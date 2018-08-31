14 Face Masks To Get You In The Long-Weekend Spirit

There’s no time like a long weekend to give your skin some extra love. Our favorite way to do that? Face masks.
We know the power of face masks has been questioned in the past, but they actually do provide some benefits. For instance, clay, a popular mask ingredient, is great for absorbing excess oil and clearing up breakouts, while ingredients like oatmeal help calm and soothe the skin. Masks can also deliver a high concentration of active ingredients, according to New York-based dermatologist Marnie Nussbaum, who spoke to Fitness magazine. And, for the record, we don’t think they’re “over.”
At the very least, masks force you to dedicate a little more time to your skin. Below, check out some of our favorite face masks that are perfect for long-weekend pampering: