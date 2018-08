14 Face Masks To Get You In The Long-Weekend Spirit

Drunk Elephant

For the purpose of this list, we're considering Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial a mask, since you leave it on and wash off. But it's actually a peel. It uses AHA and BHA acids, including lactic acid, to exfoliate and get rid of dead skin cells, as well as niacinamide , a form of vitamin B3 that's said to help with the appearance of pores and fine lines. It may leave your skin feeling a little dry, so it's recommended that you apply a facial oil directly after using it. We'll admit this product is definitely a splurge, but it's become one of the most beloved in our arsenal.