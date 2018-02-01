STYLE & BEAUTY
The Best Face Oils And Serums That We've Ever Tried

The options out there can be overwhelming. This'll make it easier.

There are plenty of face oils and serums on the market claiming to protect your skin from free radicals, prevent fine lines and treat your blemishes. Choosing one that’s right for you can be difficult and confusing. 

Thankfully, we’ve had a chance to try a few of them, and we’re more than happy to share our favorites.

There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for an oil or serum, though. As Dr. Samer Jaber at Washington Square Dermatology in New York City told us earlier this year, a benefit to oils is the fact that they contain natural antioxidants and fatty acids. That means they actually can help with anti-aging and protecting the skin from free radicals.

The key, though, is that “you want to make sure you have the right face oil for your skin,” Jaber said, explaining that different oils work well with different skin types. (Jojoba, for example, is good for acne-prone skin because it’s less likely to clog pores.)

Another thing to remember is that when it comes to oils and serums, a more expensive product doesn’t always mean a better product. With that being said, there’s nothing wrong with spending your hard-earned money on a luxury beauty product if it makes you happy and you’re satisfied with the results. (You do you!)

We’ve put together a list of facial oils and serums we’ve tried and loved, with options for every price point. Check out our favorites below:

  • Naturopathica Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil
    Naturopathica
    Naturopathica's carrot seed oil feels luxurious on the skin, is ultra-moisturizing and soothes redness and irritation. It also smells very good, which is a huge plus when it comes to products that are in such close vicinity to your nose. 

    Naturopathica Carrot Seed soothing facial oil, $58
  • Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment Facial Oil
    Burt's Bees
    For a soothing, calming and all-around moisturizing facial oil, Burt's Bee's Complete Nourishment facial oil is a good choice. It's packed with fatty acids, vitamins and anti-oxidants, and it leaves skin feeling smooth. 

    Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment facial oil, $20
  • Nigella Therapy Nigenol Black Seed Oil
    Nigella Therapy
    Nigella Therapy's 100% black seed oil is a good option for sensitive skin. The silky oil hydrates skin and absorbs quickly, leaving your skin feeling soft and supple. Plus, it's been reported that black seed oil was part of Cleopatra's beauty routine, and it's been used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of conditions. 

    Nigella Therapy Nigenol, 100% natural black seed oil, $89
  • Prestidge Beauté Ageless Skin Serum
    Prestidge Beaute
    Prestidge Beauté's Ageless Skin Serum is kind of a do-all serum. It's one of the pricier options on this list, but it's a powerful little product. Not only does it smell great, it also helps clear up blemishes and moisturizes and calms the skin. Once rubbed in, this serum works well under makeup -- it doesn't leave skin looking greasy or shiny, and products go on so smoothly over top. If you're into supporting American-made products, you'll also like that Prestidge products are made in Brooklyn, New York, and are by Jane Fonda's makeup artist, no less.  

    Prestidge Beaute Ageless Skin Serum, $125
  • Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil
    Pai Skincare
    Pai's Rosehip BioRegenerate oil is rich in omegas and antioxidants to help protect the skin from environmental stress and damage. It also feels pretty great on the skin, leaving your face dewey and moisturized. It's especially great for applying before bed -- just make sure to let the oil fully absorb into the skin as it could leave a slight orange stain behind on your pillowcase. 

    Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate oil, $40
  • The Ordinary 100% Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil
    The Ordinary
    If you're looking for an even more affordable rose hip oil option, look no further than The Ordinary's 100% cold-pressed rose hip seed oil, which is suitable for all skin types. It's lightweight, not too greasy and super moisturizing. And it's less than $10. 

    The Ordinary 100% Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil, $9.80
  • Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil
    Le Prunier
    Le Prunier's Plum Beauty Oil has a silky texture and absorbs quickly to hydrate and soothe skin. Since it's pure plum oil, the smell is strong and sweet -- it basically smells like plum syrup -- but it doesn't linger too long. The formula is rich in vitamins A and E as well as omega fatty acids 6 and 9. Oh, and you can also use it on your nails and hair, too. 

    Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil, $72
  • Riddle Botanicals Relief Serum
    Riddle Oil
    Riddle Botanicals' Relief Serum contains tea tree oil (this beauty writer's favorite cure-all), clary sage oil, juniper berry oil and lavender oil, all of which have been said to be great for acne-prone skin. if you (like me) deal with hormonal breakouts, this oil is especially good. It's a super lightweight formula that doesn't leave skin feeling greasy and, thanks to the combination of essential oils, has a relaxation-inducing smell. 

    Riddle Botanicals Relief Serum, $35
  • Vintner's Daughter Active Botanicals Serum
    Vintner's Daughter
    When it comes to fancy, expensive serums, Vintner's Daughter is one of the big players. At $185 for 30 milliliters, it's definitely a splurge, but it does make you feel pretty damn luxurious. The smell is wonderful, and the serum actually seems to improve the texture of your skin over time, making it not just hydrated but smoother. Like the Prestidge serum, this product is a multi-tasker, meant to address a variety of skin care needs, from fine lines and wrinkles to dullness. 

    Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $185
  • Herbivore Phoenix Cell Regenerating Facial Oil
    Sephora
    Herbivore's Phoenix Cell Regenerating oil is great for dry and/or sensitive skin, as it provides long-lasting moisture. There is one slight downfall, and that is the orange color. Like the Pai oil, if you don't let this product fully absorb into your skin, there is a chance it can stain your pillowcase. A simple solution is to buy dark pillowcases, or, you know, just let the product sink in. Your skin will thank you. 

    Herbivore Phoenix cell regenerating facial oil, $88
  • Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil
    Honest Beauty
    Honest Beauty's Everything Organic facial oil is enriched with vitamin E to help moisturize the skin and protect against free-radicals. Plus, it smells nice and the bottle makes a pretty addition to any beauty collection. 

    Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil, $55
  • Coconut Oil
    Amazon
    We know coconut oil isn't technically a facial oil, but it really is a great standby for anyone looking for a simple oil to add to their routine. It's super moisturizing and also works well as a makeup remover that doesn't strip your skin. 

    Viva organic coconut oil, $21.75

