Police And Firefighters Across The Nation Suit Up For A Lip Sync Battle

There’s rarely a break in the stressful life of a police officer or firefighter, especially during a long, hot summer. So it’s inspiring when you see these public servants get a chance to focus a moment on something that’s just fun and uplifting ... like a lip sync challenge.

From California to Connecticut, law officers and firefighters with astounding performance capabilities (or not) have been dancing, gyrating, leaping, grimacing, goofing and embracing during videotaped performances that have become increasingly sophisticated and have grabbed millions of Facebook and YouTube hits.

The current challenge took off in June after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas threw down the lip sync gauntlet with a performance by Deputy Alexander Mena. His song, “Fuiste Mala” by Los Kumbia Kings, burned up the internet. The department then challenged the San Antonio Police Department, which challenged other departments — and that launched a mighty wave across the country. A couple of obvious song favorites: Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

“Entries” have ranged from the super-creative and sublime to the “doing-what-we-can-with-what-we’ve-got” efforts. Some performances have been dedicated to fallen comrades.

Virginia’s Norfolk Police Department answered its challenge from Corinth, Texas, with a high-energy version of Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk.” That video has grabbed 72 million Facebook views and nearly 200,000 comments. The police then sent out challenges to St. Louis, Seattle and two other law enforcement organizations in Virginia.

Police in Hampton, Virginia, responded to a challenge with what they thought was a Mark Wahlberg look-alike in “Good Vibrations,” grabbing 6 million views — and a shout-out on Twitter from Wahlberg himself.

Here are some of the best — so far. Enjoy.

Norfolk Police and Fire Department’s “Uptown Funk,” featuring their own Bruno Mars — special ops officer Christopher Traveras. “We wanted to show the community our primary objective is to protect and serve the community, but we’re not robots,” Cpl. William Pickering told The Virginian-Pilot. “We share a lot of the same interests the community has.”

The fire department in Paris, Texas: Dreamy, creative, hot. Don’t miss “Barbie Girl.”

Roaring with the police and fire crew at Clemson University in South Carolina.

“Code 555” for Connecticut’s Hartford County Sheriff’s Office:

Only in San Francisco.

Alright, here's our shot at the law enforcement #lipsync challenge. @sfpd you guys next?? Have a safe summer everyone.



pic.twitter.com/xF23pBKQcY — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) July 12, 2018

Kick-ass Texas women from the San Angelo Police Department.

From the Phoenix Police Department’s YouTube post: “Phoenix police officers don’t just walk the beat — they keep the beat and have soul.”

Rowlett officers’ love on the Texas beat.

Channeling the greats with the police on the statehouse lawn in Concord, New Hampshire.

Existentialism in Ketchikan, Alaska.

A fable from the heartland via the police department in Skokie, Illinois.

“Good Vibrations” from Virginia’s Hampton Police Department.

Salt Lake City police: Love song to Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

In California, the Sacramento Police Department’s funky homage to doughnuts.

Lip syncing just wasn’t good enough for the NYPD.

Macon County, North Carolina, and the devil.

Caldwell, Idaho, police: Gettin’ jiggy with it.

More doughnut lust from the police in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

