If you’re one of those people who feels gingerbread is a regretful recurrence every holiday season, you couldn’t be more wrong. We can understand that sentiment when it comes to fruitcake because it’s about as dense as a brick (and as tasty too), but gingerbread should not be lumped into that category — it has too much potential.
Dried-out versions of gingerbread houses and gingerbread men have given the flavor combination of ginger, cinnamon and molasses a bad name; but we’re confident the gingerbread recipes below will change your mind. From beignets to cupcakes to pancakes, gingerbread is spicing up this holiday season.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Holiday Cocktails By Liquor