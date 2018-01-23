HUFFPOST FINDS
01/23/2018 06:01 am ET

Here Are The 10 Best Hotels In The World In 2018, According To Travelers

Only one U.S. hotel made the list.

By Brittany Nims

Jetsetters hoping to get a jump start on their 2018 travel plans will love this latest news. The travel experts at TripAdvisor just released their 16th annual Traveler’s Choice Awards for the world’s best hotels for 2018. 

With its exceptional food, impeccable service, and stunning Instagram-worthy pool, Cambodia’s greenery-shrouded Viroth’s Hotel tops this year’s list. The luxury hotel is located in the country’s central-northern city of Siem Reap. 

“I am so proud of our team ― being named the No. 1 hotel in the world for TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Award is a huge achievement for Viroth’s Hotel,” said the hotel’s co-owner, Fabien Martial, in a press release. “I hope this award will further encourage everybody here to offer the best for our guests.”

The Nantucket Hotel and Resort in Nantucket, Mass., took the No. 7 spot as the only U.S. hotel to make the cut this year.

The award winners are determined using millions of reviews and opinions left on TripAdvisor’s site each year. The site analyzed more than 8,000 properties in 94 countries to determine this year’s winners.

Take a look below at the 10 top hotels in the world in 2018:

  • 1 Viroth's Hotel -- Siem Reap, Cambodia
    TripAdvisor
    This 35-room stylish Cambodian hotel features poolside dining, a full-service spa and a small fleet of vintage Mercedeses that shuttle you to and from the airport. The luxury rooms include free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and complementary breakfast. 

    Viroth's Hotel is an average annual price of $128 per night. The most affordable month to visit is September, for an average $108 per night.
  • 2 Tulemar Bungalows & Villas -- Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
    TripAdvisor
    These stunning bungalows and villas feature 34 self-contained homes nestled into the Costa Rican hillside. They include panoramic, postcard-like views of the lush Manuel Antonio coastline. The resort includes an exclusive beach and four swimming pools, as well as spa services and day adventures.

    Tulemar Bungalows & Villas are an average annual price of $414 per night. The most affordable month to visit is September for an average $241 per night.
  • 3 Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur -- Jodhpur, India
    TripAdvisor
    Perched high above the desert capital of Jodhpur, this luxury heritage hotel is home of the Jodhpur royal family (and is still the 6th largest private residence in the world). It features 64 Art Deco-inspired rooms and suites located only 20 minutes from the airport. The palace sits on 26 acres of lush gardens that are home to live peacocks, and a lengthy pool. Treat yourself to on-site spa treatments and yoga and meditation, or sample the kitchen's authentic Rajastani and Indian cuisine.

    Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur is an average annual price of $852 per night. The most affordable month to visit is May, for an average $432 per night.
  • 4 Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa -- Hanoi, Vietnam
    TripAdvisor
    This hotel features 50 spacious, luxury rooms in the heart of Hanoi's hidden gem, the Old Quarter. With an eye toward customer service, the hotel provides evening turn-down service, free Wi-Fi, and an on-site spa and authentic Vietnamese restaurant. 

    Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa is an average annual price of $133 per night. The most affordable month to visit is May, for an average $106 per night.
  • 5 Gili Lankanfushi -- Lankanfushi, Maldives
    TripAdvisor
    These stunning over-water luxury villas blend into the naturally beautiful environment of the beach-locked Maldives. During your stay, your own personal guest experience host will handle everything for you, from unpacking, to dining plans, or even setting up a bed under the stars. The hotel includes an overwater bar, Japanese fine-dining, and an inclusive spa. They'll also arrange day activities like snorkeling, diving, cooking classes, and yacht voyages. 

    Gili Lankanfushi is an average annual price of $2,004 per night. The most affordable month to visit is September, for an average $1,526 per night.
  • 6 Hotel Belvedere -- Riccione, Italy
    TripAdvisor
    Located sea-side, this hotel is close to the best shopping and entertainment Italy has to offer. The hotel includes a full-service spa and is a destination for cycling enthusiasts because of its bike holidays and cycling services, which are a great way to see the region outside of a train or car. Better still, the hotel is pet-friendly, so your furry one can join in on the fun. 

    Hotel Belvedere is an average annual price of $220 per night. The most affordable months to visit are March, April and October, for an average $171 per night.
  • 7 The Nantucket Hotel & Resort -- Nantucket, Massachusetts
    TripAdvisor
    The historic Nantucket Hotel & Resort is located minutes from downtown, beaches, ferries, restaurants and shopping. Many of the hotel's rooms and cottages feature kitchenettes, ocean and harbor views. With two heated pools, an outdoor hot tub, gym, yoga classes, spa services and shuttles to ferries and the beach, it's easily one of the most authentic and simple getaways you can get in the U.S. 

    The Nantucket Hotel & Resort is an average annual price of $530 per night. The most affordable months to visit are March and April, for an average $195 per night.
  • 8 La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa -- Paris, France
    TripAdvisor
    With sweeping views of the Eiffel Tower and a stone's throw from the Champs-Elysées, this 19th century Parisian chic hotel features eye-catching details like brocade fabrics, rich hues and marble bathrooms. The spa is set around a 16-meter indoor pool, and includes full services like massages and anti-aging treatments. The Michelin two-starred restaurant infuses classic French gastronomy with Japanese-inspired finishes. 

    La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa is an average annual price of $1,333 per night. The most affordable month to visit is February, for an average $1,136 per night. 
  • 9 Nayara Springs -- La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica
    TripAdvisor
    Nayara Springs was voted TripAdvisor's No. 1 luxury hotel in both 2016 and 2017, and for good reason. The secluded luxury villas are nestled among the lush Costa Rican rainforest in the Arenal Volcano National Park. The hotel includes a private plunge pool, an award-winning spa with daily yoga, two oversized pools, a piano lounge and bar -- in addition to daily adventurous activities like water rafting and canyoning.  

    Nayara Springs is an average annual price of $752 per night. The most affordable month to visit is October, for an average $632 per night.
  • 10 Hanoi La Siesta Hotel Trendy -- Hanoi, Vietnam
    TripAdvisor
    The sister hotel of No. 4 on this list, this hotel is the newest of the La Siesta hotel group and features an edgier, more youthful vibe than its predecessor. The 11-story, 70-room hotel overlooks much of Hanoi, peering over surrounding rooftops. The hotel provides airport pick, authentic Vietnamese cuisine and full-service spa treatments. 

    Hanoi La Siesta Hotel Trendy is an average annual price of $101 per night. The most affordable month to visit is May, for an average $81 per night.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Travel Shoppable Luxury Accommodations Tripadvisor Siem Reap
Here Are The 10 Best Hotels In The World In 2018, According To Travelers

CONVERSATIONS