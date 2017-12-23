Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

Hulu had its biggest news in quite some time as the Walt Disney Co. will take a controlling stake in the service, if its proposed purchase of 21st Century Fox is approved by regulators. After pulling much of its content from Netflix, Disney has been rumored to start its own streaming service. It appears the plan now might be to just make Hulu that service.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether other investors in Hulu would back out, which could cause NBC shows to leave the service, while Fox and ABC content remains.

As Derek Thompson at The Atlantic laid out, upstart streaming companies such as Netflix have been operating like the Rebels from “Star Wars” and now with this new purchase, Disney (which owns “Star Wars”) is creating a content Death Star. “The first episode of the Streaming Wars is over,” The Atlantic declares with the piece. “The rebels won. Now the empire strikes back.” That article is worth checking out for more about what’s to come.