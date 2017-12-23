Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Dec. 23, Streamline recommends “The Detour” in the top Hulu spot for the first time. The second season finished earlier this year on TBS, and Hulu just added the show to its service.
Husband and wife duo Jason Jones and Samantha Bee created the project. You probably know them both from “The Daily Show” and Bee more recently from her own show, “Full Frontal.”
At first glance, “The Detour” appears to be a successor to movies like “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” but, per the name, takes a different, more sinister path. The first season had fairly mixed reviews, but the second season earned much more critical praise.
Hulu had its biggest news in quite some time as the Walt Disney Co. will take a controlling stake in the service, if its proposed purchase of 21st Century Fox is approved by regulators. After pulling much of its content from Netflix, Disney has been rumored to start its own streaming service. It appears the plan now might be to just make Hulu that service.
At the moment, it’s unclear whether other investors in Hulu would back out, which could cause NBC shows to leave the service, while Fox and ABC content remains.
As Derek Thompson at The Atlantic laid out, upstart streaming companies such as Netflix have been operating like the Rebels from “Star Wars” and now with this new purchase, Disney (which owns “Star Wars”) is creating a content Death Star. “The first episode of the Streaming Wars is over,” The Atlantic declares with the piece. “The rebels won. Now the empire strikes back.” That article is worth checking out for more about what’s to come.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 2 Finale: April 25, 2017
Plot: Family trip off the rails.
Pro: It's a combination of the classic genre of family-based hijinks with an inventively more sinister undertone.
Con: The first season had shakier reviews.
Season 1 Finale: March 29, 2017
Plot: Mutant realizes he has superpowers.
Pro: This comes from Noah Hawley, the creator behind the show "Fargo." Yes, it's another superhero project, but it's one of the year's best.
Con: It tries to accomplish too much, particularly in the plotting, and so can narratively spiral out of control occasionally.
Season 1 Finale: Jan. 9, 2018
Plot: Superhero kids fight criminal parents.
Pro: This is getting good reviews for yet another superhero story. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl" are behind the project.
Con: There isn't much new here.
Season 3 Finale: Sept. 26, 2017
Plot: Best friends survive BS together.
Pro: If you’re a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you’ll love this show.
Con: If you’re not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show.
Season 2 Finale: TBD
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017
Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.
Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.
Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive.
Season 1 Finale: Nov. 1, 2016
Plot: Ivy dropout tries finding himself.
Pro: It was the most critically acclaimed show last year, but also probably the funniest. Very easy watch.
Con: The mystical realism works most of the time, but occasionally earns an eye-roll.
Season 12 Finale: March 8, 2017
Plot: Alcoholic jerks keep doing shenanigans.
Pro: This show is so funny and is on pace to become the longest-running live-action American sitcom ever. Somehow, it's still just as good as the early seasons.
Con: You're probably already aware of this show and have already decided whether to give it a try.