Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

“The Looming Tower,” based of the 2006 Pulitzer-winning book of the same name, stars Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard as dueling heads of the FBI and CIA, respectively, during the rise of terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden.

After a few episodes into this series, the show doesn’t seem to be as good as the book. The plot is all over the place and the dialogue is often pretty bad. Still, the show does enough things right ― notably the solid acting and compelling source material ― that “The Looming Tower” is still worth checking out. There’s also a decent chance this will become a hit, so you might as well see what the hype is about.