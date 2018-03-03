Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 3, Streamline recommends “The Looming Tower” in the top Hulu spot for the first time. The first three episodes debuted on Feb. 28.
What’s New This Week
“The Looming Tower,” based of the 2006 Pulitzer-winning book of the same name, stars Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard as dueling heads of the FBI and CIA, respectively, during the rise of terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden.
After a few episodes into this series, the show doesn’t seem to be as good as the book. The plot is all over the place and the dialogue is often pretty bad. Still, the show does enough things right ― notably the solid acting and compelling source material ― that “The Looming Tower” is still worth checking out. There’s also a decent chance this will become a hit, so you might as well see what the hype is about.
Assorted Hulu Streaming News
“Good Girls” debuted to solid ratings, with nearly 6 million people watching it on television. The show is available on Hulu, and it’s well worth checking out.
And Hulu bought the naming rights for a theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, soon to be called “The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.” The company plans to host premieres and other promotional events in the space.
Plot: Government agencies fighting each other.
Pro: This is a well-done look into the rise of Osama bin Laden through the POVs of the FBI and CIA.
Con: It's not the most inventive series and can often feel like a run-of-the-mill procedural despite its historical significance.
It's worth noting this trailer has over 10 million views.
The show is likely to be very popular, so might be worth your time to see what the hype is about.
It's probably not the greatest show you'll see this year, but it's still good.
Plot: Best friends conquer New York.
Pro: The show certainly deserves its status as the most lauded comedy show over the last few years. Tons to laugh at and root for with the characters.
Con: The plot choices occasionally wobble between being realistic and extremely cartoonish in a way that can make entire episodes fall flat.
Season 3 was a bit of a mess, as the show tried to transition into more wacky and slapstick humor. As you can see, that writing trend continues with Season 4, but overall it's a more consistent triumph.
Plot: Teacher doesn't want to teach.
Pro: This is created by Mike O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels. O'Brien's sketches on "SNL" were often highlights.
Con: Although Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton are great in this, it feels weird that all this talent is part of a fairly middle-of-the-road show.
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Plot: Suburban women have to steal.
Pro: It focuses on the collapse of the American dream and the disappearing middle class, which more shows should do. You'll want to root for the characters.
Con: The writing isn't very nuanced, and so far, the show doesn't balance comedy and drama very well.
The series seems to be trying to be a more light-hearted "Breaking Bad" with less artistic flair.
This isn't exactly a great show, at least it isn't yet, but it's hard not to recommend a project that stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman.
Plot: First responders try saving lives.
Pro: The acting performances are phenomenal and the plots have real, intense stakes, two qualities that are atypical for a procedural.
Con: The writing isn't all that interesting.
Plot: Professional duo investigates the paranormal.
Pro: Despite the show's nearly dozen seasons, these new episodes are still strong. If you hated the previous finale, this season also corrects that.
Con: You're probably already in or out on this show, as it's been around since 1993.
Plot: Life in a small cult.
Pro: While previous seasons were a bit too meandering, this season has more focus. It's worth giving a shot.
Con: The pace of the show is often extremely slow.
This got 2.2 million views on YouTube! Are way more people watching "The Path" than television critics realize?
Maybe people just really love Aaron Paul.