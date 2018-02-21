The 6 Best New Netflix Shows Of February 2018

February might be a short month, but Netflix has still bombarded its subscribers with tons of shows in these 28 days.

To try and make sense of the standouts, the list below ranks the best of the best that debuted this month. “Seven Seconds” is ranked No. 1, despite not debuting until Feb. 23. But critics were able to watch the show early and it’s definitely worth considering for this weekend.

Earlier in the month, Streamline published a preview of what to expect from Netflix. At the time, it didn’t seem likely that “Everything Sucks!” and “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” would actually be good, but both ended up earning spots here. This wasn’t a month of masterpieces from Netflix, but the service still debuted a decently sized list of solid shows, so you’ll probably find something to like.

JoJo Whilden/Netflix "Seven Seconds" on Netflix.

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.