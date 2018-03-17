Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Top 5 News From This Week

“The Crown” paid star Claire Foy ― who played the Queen ― less than Matt Smith, who played a prince. Smith was also considered a supporting actor. Producers cited this was because of Smith’s fame from “Doctor Who,” but now claim that, going forward, nobody will get paid more than the Queen.

A former crew member on “Stranger Things” accused the Duffer Brothers (the creators) of “verbal abuse” toward multiple women. Both Netflix and the Duffer Brothers denied this.

In an update from last week, Tom from the first episode of the new “Queer Eye” reboot is now engaged to his ex-wife Abby. The episode had focused on trying to make over Tom so he could impress her. Ah! On Twitter he invited the cast to his wedding.

Netflix appears to be trying to make a weekly news show that would compete with “60 Minutes.” Presumably, Netflix wouldn’t have the same political baggage of an NBC or Fox and might be able to attract viewers from both sides. According to the anonymous source quoted by MarketWatch, that seems to be the hope.

Key and Peele are reuniting. It’s just as voice actors on an animated movie, though: a project called “Wendell and Wild.”

Random Netflix Tweet

The Netflix Twitter account is one of those try-hard media brands that likes to make jokes. Streamline will present one a week without comment.