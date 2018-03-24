Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Top 5 Netflix News From This Week

The “Stranger Things” cast is getting paid a lot more now. The kids got an especially big increase from about $30,000 an episode to around $250,000 per episode. They’re going to be millionaires! Millie Bobby Brown will apparently be making even more than the rest of the kids. The two main adults, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, will be making around $350,000 an episode. This news also comes right after last week’s Netflix controversy about Claire Foy earning less than Matt Smith on “The Crown,” despite playing the queen. The producers of “The Crown” apologized.

Amy Poehler is going to have her directorial debut with Netflix. The movie is called “Wine Country” and stars Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph and Emily Spivey ― and features Tina Fey. The story focuses on a group of friends going to Napa, California, for a 50th birthday party.

The upcoming season of “13 Reasons Why” will have a warning message that points to mental health resources. The first season graphically depicted a suicide and arguably glorified the act. It was wildly popular and so there was concern that teens may be inspired to commit suicide themselves after watching the show.

Netflix secured the international rights to the entire “Monty Python” back catalog. Those movies will join the service in the United States later this year. If you live in the United Kingdom or Canada, you can start streaming them on April 15.

The New York Times is getting its own Netflix show. Specifically the New York Times Magazine’s column “Diagnosis” is getting adapted. The column has focused on mysterious illnesses and was an inspiration for the show “House.” If columns are getting shows now, Netflix should consider the far less popular and less deserving column, Streamline, for a show. Please send a $1 million check to the HuffPost office and we’ll figure something out.

