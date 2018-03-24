Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 24, Streamline recommends “Collateral” in the top Netflix spot for the third time.
“Collateral” just topped the Streamline list for best new Netflix shows of March. It’s a crowd-pleaser with quite a bit to say about contemporary politics and social strife. Carey Mulligan plays a great protagonist. Just check it out!
What’s New This Week
“Requiem” debuts. This is a British supernatural show that was filmed in Wales. It’s pretty scary, but also has beautiful settings. If you’re not a fan of horror and whimsy, then this is probably a hard pass, but fans of the genre will find a lot to love here.
“Santa Clarita Diet” returns for a second season. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this. The conceit of the show is pretty wild: Barrymore’s character becomes a zombie, but still looks and acts pretty normal ― except for developing a need to eat human flesh. Her family decides to stick together and her husband starts to help her find people to eat. Also, this is a comedy.
Top 5 Netflix News From This Week
The “Stranger Things” cast is getting paid a lot more now. The kids got an especially big increase from about $30,000 an episode to around $250,000 per episode. They’re going to be millionaires! Millie Bobby Brown will apparently be making even more than the rest of the kids. The two main adults, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, will be making around $350,000 an episode. This news also comes right after last week’s Netflix controversy about Claire Foy earning less than Matt Smith on “The Crown,” despite playing the queen. The producers of “The Crown” apologized.
Amy Poehler is going to have her directorial debut with Netflix. The movie is called “Wine Country” and stars Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph and Emily Spivey ― and features Tina Fey. The story focuses on a group of friends going to Napa, California, for a 50th birthday party.
The upcoming season of “13 Reasons Why” will have a warning message that points to mental health resources. The first season graphically depicted a suicide and arguably glorified the act. It was wildly popular and so there was concern that teens may be inspired to commit suicide themselves after watching the show.
Netflix secured the international rights to the entire “Monty Python” back catalog. Those movies will join the service in the United States later this year. If you live in the United Kingdom or Canada, you can start streaming them on April 15.
The New York Times is getting its own Netflix show. Specifically the New York Times Magazine’s column “Diagnosis” is getting adapted. The column has focused on mysterious illnesses and was an inspiration for the show “House.” If columns are getting shows now, Netflix should consider the far less popular and less deserving column, Streamline, for a show. Please send a $1 million check to the HuffPost office and we’ll figure something out.
One Weird Thing
There’s now a lengthy imagining of what Netflix’s streaming service would have looked like in the 1990s. The below video is both funny and a large hit of nostalgia.
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, this is also pretty much just like one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Plot: Spooky things happen to woman.
Pro: There are solidly presented mysteries in the show that make the episodes easy to binge. It's truly scary.
Con: The show is definitely too ridiculous and over-the-top at times.
Here's the trailer.
Plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally has characters act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
Plot: Former superhero still fights crime.
Pro: Krysten Ritter is very good as the protagonist in this. The superhero aspects are actually pretty subdued, which is welcome in this superhero glut.
Con: The plot moves a bit too slow for a show that is still presenting itself as an action-driven project.
Plot: A trial about police racism.
Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.
Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit.
Plot: Friends try surviving high school.
Pro: The characters are unique for the teen comedy genre. It's often funny.
Con: There isn't much reason to watch this if you're outside of the high school demographic.
Plot: Teenage love with sinister undertone.
Pro: This is an inventive take on the teenage love story.
Con: You might be super out on the show's main conceit -- the main guy continuously fantasizes about killing the main teenage girl.
Plot: Woman needs to eat humans.
Pro: The premise of a normal real estate agent transforming into a zombie but not wanting to give up her family is certainly a creative concept.
Con: The whole human flesh-eating element is hard to watch. It's also only sort of funny.
Here's the trailer.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
March 24
- “Red Trees”
March 27
- “Men on a Mission: 2018”
March 28
- “50 First Dates”
- “Little Women”
- “Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown”
- “The Art of War”
March 30
- “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “First Match” (Netflix Original)
- “Happy Anniversary” (Netflix Original)
- “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” (Season 2: Part 1)
- “Rapture” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Reboot: The Guardian Code” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural” (Netflix Original)
- “The Titan” (Netflix Original)
- “Trailer Park Boys” (Season 12, Netflix Original)
- “Trump: An American Dream” (Season 1, Netflix Original)