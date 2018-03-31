Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 31, Streamline recommends “Collateral” in the top Netflix spot for the fourth time.
As mentioned last week, “Collateral” just topped the Streamline list for best new Netflix shows of March. And despite Netflix’s relentless additions of new shows, it hasn’t added a better fiction show since the “Collateral” debut early this month.
What’s New This Week
“A Series of Unfortunate Events” returns for Season 2. It might be a show for children, but it has various charming traits that make it worth checking out for those who are older too.
The whimsy of this show varies between being very fun and extremely eye-roll-worthy. But as long as you remember this is for a younger crowd, the show’s most annoying moments can be easily forgiven. It’s far from a must-see unless you were a fan of the books, but it’s good enough to consider watching regardless.
Netflix also adds many, many movies on April 1. If you want to stream something new to the service that’s made for grown-ups, maybe check out that list instead. Or be like me and keep trying to get through the documentary series “Wild Wild Country.” That show is one of the best I’ve seen in a while, but with six-hour episodes, it’s not the easiest binge.
Top 5 Netflix News From This Week
“One Day at a Time” earned a renewal for a Season 3. That’s a very good sitcom! Over the past few weeks, there was much campaigning to get the show renewed, including an open letter from the National Hispanic Media Coalition that went viral. The show focuses on a Cuban-American family.
Gina Rodriguez is going to star in a live-action Carmen Sandiego movie. It’s unclear where in the world this movie will be set. If you still have nostalgia for that character, consider checking out my story about finding the real-life Carmen Sandiego. A Canadian television network invited me on its news show to talk about that story and then messed up my microphone so I sounded like a chipmunk.
Netflix released more details about the upcoming season of “Stranger Things.” Season 3 will take place in the summer of 1985. That’s one year after the last season, which makes sense. A few of the kid characters are also going to be in relationships now, including Eleven and Mike.
Bloomberg reported that Netflix is paying its PR people around $400,000 a year. To the roughly dozen Netflix PR people who email me every week about new Netflix things ― are you getting paid $400,000?! Congrats!
And former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice joined the Netflix board of directors. She served during President Barack Obama’s administration and acted as a point person for information on the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, so some people were obviously not thrilled about this choice. There’s no way those people are actually quitting Netflix though ― there are too many good shows.
Random Netflix Tweet
The Netflix Twitter account is one of those try-hard media brands that likes to make jokes. Streamline will present one a week without comment.
One Weird Thing
Kotaku had a good essay on how terrible Netflix’s auto-playing trailers are on the service. Netflix must have some data about the auto-playing trailers causing more people to watch, but personally I find them very annoying and would love if the company stopped this.
Streamline includes related reading below the show recommendations, as well as a list of other shows and movies joining the service this week.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, this is also pretty much just like one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Plot: Spooky things happen to woman.
Pro: There are solidly presented mysteries in the show that make the episodes easy to binge. It's truly scary.
Con: The show is definitely too ridiculous and over-the-top at times.
Plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally has characters act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
Plot: Family experiences myriad terrible things.
Pro: Creative storytelling and many legitimately funny moments despite being geared for a younger audience. The costuming alone makes it worth checking out.
Con: Super quirk doesn't seem to be the zeitgeist now after years of being a thing. This show can be exhausting.
If you were a fan of the books, then this should live up to and possibly exceed your hopes in terms of an adaptation. There's much to like regardless.
This is also one of Netflix's most popular shows.
Plot: Former superhero still fights crime.
Pro: Krysten Ritter is very good as the protagonist in this. The superhero aspects are actually pretty subdued, which is welcome in this superhero glut.
Con: The plot moves a bit too slow for a show that is still presenting itself as an action-driven project.
Plot: A trial about police racism.
Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.
Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit.
Plot: Friends try surviving high school.
Pro: The characters are unique for the teen comedy genre. It's often funny.
Con: There isn't much reason to watch this if you're outside of the high school demographic.
Plot: Woman needs to eat humans.
Pro: The premise of a normal real estate agent transforming into a zombie but not wanting to give up her family is certainly a creative concept.
Con: The whole human flesh-eating element is hard to watch. It's also only sort of funny.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
April 1
- “A Sort of Family”
- “Along Came Polly”
- “Bad Boys”
- “Battlefield Earth”
- “Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure”
- “Big Time”
- “Body of Lies”
- “Cabin Fever”
- “Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever”
- “Cats & Dogs”
- “Cold Mountain”
- “Dare to Be Wild”
- “Deep Blue Sea”
- “Fish People”
- “Friday Night Lights”
- “Jackass 2.5”
- “Life Is Beautiful”
- “Looney Tunes: Back in Action”
- “Mortal Kombat”
- “Nancy Drew”
- “Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”
- “Scarface”
- “Seven”
- “Sin City”
- “Speed Racer”
- “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”
- “The Duchess”
- “The Family Man”
- “The Flintstones”
- “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas”
- “The Iron Giant”
- “The Lost Boys”
- “The Queen of the Damned”
- “The Spy Next Door”
- “Wakfu” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
April 2
- “La Piloto” (Season 1)
April 3
- “Fary Is the New Black” (Netflix Original)
April 5
- “Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall”
- “Despicable Me 3”
April 6
- “6 Balloons” (Netflix Film)
- “Amateur” ― (Netflix Film)
- “Fastest Car” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Money Heist” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “Orbiter 9” (Netflix Film)
- “Ram Dass, Going Home” (Netflix Original)
- “Sun Dogs”
- “The 4th Company” (Netflix Film)
- “The Boss Baby: Back in Business” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente” (Netflix Original)
- “Troy: Fall of a City” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity”