Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

“One Day at a Time” earned a renewal for a Season 3. That’s a very good sitcom! Over the past few weeks, there was much campaigning to get the show renewed, including an open letter from the National Hispanic Media Coalition that went viral. The show focuses on a Cuban-American family.

Gina Rodriguez is going to star in a live-action Carmen Sandiego movie. It’s unclear where in the world this movie will be set. If you still have nostalgia for that character, consider checking out my story about finding the real-life Carmen Sandiego. A Canadian television network invited me on its news show to talk about that story and then messed up my microphone so I sounded like a chipmunk.

Netflix released more details about the upcoming season of “Stranger Things.” Season 3 will take place in the summer of 1985. That’s one year after the last season, which makes sense. A few of the kid characters are also going to be in relationships now, including Eleven and Mike.

Bloomberg reported that Netflix is paying its PR people around $400,000 a year. To the roughly dozen Netflix PR people who email me every week about new Netflix things ― are you getting paid $400,000?! Congrats!

And former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice joined the Netflix board of directors. She served during President Barack Obama’s administration and acted as a point person for information on the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, so some people were obviously not thrilled about this choice. There’s no way those people are actually quitting Netflix though ― there are too many good shows.

Random Netflix Tweet

The Netflix Twitter account is one of those try-hard media brands that likes to make jokes. Streamline will present one a week without comment.