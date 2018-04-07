Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are teaming up again for a new comedy project. This time around, the two (who did movies like “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers” before) are making a television series called “Dead to Me.” This will apparently be a “dark comedy.”

Here’s a first look photo for Netflix’s upcoming reimagining of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” The A.V. Club put it well: “This image is so happy that it seems like something from a lighthearted Disney channel movie about teenagers in love, not a spooky show about a girl who has surrendered her soul to Satan in exchange for sinister magic powers. Where are the pentagrams? Where are the Baphomet drawings?” Suffice it to say, it’s unclear what the tone of this show will be.

Netflix is getting another animated show, this time from the “Brickleberry” creators. The upcoming program is called “Paradise P.D.” and will focus on a small-town police department.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting for a new movie. The upcoming Netflix comedy is called “Murder Mystery.” The two will play a married couple who get caught up in the murder of a billionaire. It will probably be bad but very popular, right?

And Netflix is apparently going to spend around $300 million to buy a billboard advertising company in California. This would allow the company to dominate some of the most prominent billboards around Los Angeles with its own ads while leaving its rivals fighting for the remaining spaces.

