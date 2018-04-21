Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of April 21, Streamline recommends “Collateral” in the top Netflix spot for the seventh time in a row.

Earlier this week, Streamline put out a roundup of the best new shows on Netflix for April. Taking a retroactive look at this month really highlighted how uncharacteristically bad the service was for new shows over the last few weeks.

Instead of what happened just in March, where you got stellar new episodes of “Love” and “Jessica Jones,” a great new show in “Collateral,” an impressive and popular new season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” and a captivating docuseries with “Wild Wild Country,” Netflix had almost nothing truly memorable for April. This month, you got the underwhelming “Lost in Space” and a couple of foreign imports.

In any case, this is the week that has the two pretty good foreign shows. “Collateral” is still your best bet if you haven’t checked it out, but these new shows are at least worth considering.