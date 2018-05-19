Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of May 19, Streamline recommends “Dear White People” in the top Netflix spot for the third time.
With new seasons of “Arrested Development” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” on the horizon for late May, this second season of “Dear White People” won’t have the top spot for too long. But in any case, this is the best new season of a show that Netflix has released in quite some time.
I binge watched the entire latest season over a weekend ― a rarity for me ― and I think you should too.
What’s New This Week
“13 Reasons Why,” Season 2 debuts. This is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, especially with the teens. I am not a teen and therefore do not like this show at all, but I can see why the ridiculous twists and high-stakes emotions are appealing.
This is the kind of show that is so unrealistic and melodramatic that it’s hard to even casually watch if you have any sort of bs-detector. The choice to glamorize the suicide of a high school student is also highly questionable.
And the following is a small point, but the recurring penchant in these two seasons to use outdated technology as quirky character choices is also annoying. That said, this is an annoying trait I can recognize from younger days, as I definitely bought Polaroid cameras in high school to be more “interesting.” So again, if you’re not a teen, this will probably be a hard pass. But if you are a teen, you do you.
Top 5 Netflix News Items From This Week
1. Very good sports documentarian Jason Hehir is going to make a 10-part Michael Jordan documentary for Netflix that will debut in 2019. Jordan was my first favorite sports hero, but it’s been clear for awhile that there’s this other more complicated side to Jordan’s story that has never been told that well. I’m very much looking forward to this project.
2. Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos announced that the company will have 1,000 original shows and movies by the end of the year, with 470 of them coming between now and 2019. As someone who writes about what Netflix is adding every week, I still do not understand the business case for adding this much content. I get that more content means a slightly higher chance that everyone will find something to watch, but if there’s constantly something new doesn’t most of this content just get lost? I know there have been plenty of Netflix shows and movies I probably would have watched a few years ago when there weren’t as many options.
3. RuPaul is going to star in a sitcom called “AJ and the Queen.” RuPaul will play a drag queen traveling across the country to perform in different clubs. Former Sex And The City showrunner Michael Patrick King will head this show.
4. Guillermo del Toro is going to create a horror anthology series. He’s calling the series, “10 After Midnight.” He’ll direct and write a few of the episodes himself.
5. And “Arrested Development” creator Mitch Hurwitz spoke about Jeffrey Tambor’s inclusion in Season 5 of the series, despite sexual harassment allegations surfacing relating to Tambor’s work on his last show, “Transparent.” Hurwitz said that the Tambor parts had already been shot before the allegations and that he supported the actor regardless. As the new season premieres soon (May 29) this will likely be an ongoing story.
One Weird Thing
The Ringer made a solid case that Netflix should buy the rights for the forthcoming movie, “Little Italy.”
That movie earned much attention this week as people on the internet kept making fun of the promotional poster. This movie stars Hayden Christiansen and Emma Roberts, which is sad in and of itself as both of those actors should presumably be able to book better work. Being an actor is hard, who knew?
The movie is also apparently a follow-up to the 1988 hit movie, “Mystic Pizza,” which starred Emma’s aunt, Julia Roberts, which makes this even more strange. So far, nobody has bought the rights for United States distribution, so Netflix should definitely swoop in.
There isn’t a trailer, but just look at this poster:
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
The 5-word plot: College students struggle with racism.
Pro: One of the most accurate portrayals of contemporary young adult life. Also has much to say about the resurgence of vocalized racism in America and does so with nuance.
Con: Directing choices don't always allow the characters to be believable, but this heavy-handedness still kind of helps emphasize important points.
The 5-word plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, “Collateral” resembles one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
The 5-word plot: Familial violence shocks gated community.
Pro: The pulpy mysteries at the root of the show make this the streaming equivalent of a page-turning beach read.
Con: Everything it does well here is done better by other shows. This is a visceral watch that ultimately isn't that intellectually stimulating and deserves a few eye-rolls along the way.
The 5-word plot: Survivors rebuild after deadly virus.
Pro: It has a pretty decent virus-genre storyline, which tends to be a crowd-pleaser. The pace of the plot is extremely quick.
Con: This is pretty melodramatic and the dialogue can be cringeworthy. It's also one of those infuriating tales where characters act like idiots and cause their own trouble.
The 5-word plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally forces characters to act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
The 5-word plot: Spooky things happen to woman.
Pro: There are solidly presented mysteries in the show that make the episodes easy to binge. It's truly scary.
Con: The show is definitely too ridiculous and over the top at times.
The 5-word plot: Space colonists crash onto planet.
Pro: It looks amazing. The special effects are thrilling and beautiful.
Con: The storyline takes predictable turns. Somehow, despite all the action and strangeness of the new world presented on screen, this is really boring.
The 5-word plot: Teens reckon with friend's suicide.
Pro: If you're into stories that have tons of strange twists, this could be fun for you.
Con: The writing is impressively terrible as are the directing choices. If you're not the target demo, this will be hard to watch without rolling your eyes.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
May 19
- “Bridge to Terabithia”
- “Scandal” (Season 7)
- “Small Town Crime”
May 20
- “Some Kind of Beautiful”
May 21
- “Señora Acero” (Season 4)
May 22
- “Mob Psycho 100” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Shooter” (Season 2)
- “Terrace House: Opening New Doors” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here” (Netflix Original)
May 23
- “Explained” (Netflix Original)
May 24
- “Fauda” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Survivors Guide to Prison”
May 25
- “Ibiza” (Netflix Film)
- “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” (Netflix Original)
- “The Toys That Made Us” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Trollhunters” (Part 3, Netflix Original)