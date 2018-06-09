Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

3. “Arrested Development” creator Mitch Hurwitz had a kind of mediocre response to the whole Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter controversy. This new season of “Arrested Development” is just going to remain an L and there’s really nothing that can be said to change that now.

4. Eddie Murphy is going to star in a movie again! And it’s going to be a Netflix movie called “Dolemite Is My Name” about the real life star of blaxploitation movies.

5. And Penguin Random House is publishing “Stranger Things” books starting this fall. The first two books sound like they’ll essentially be coffee table books. Then in the spring the publisher will release a prequel novel to the events of the first season.



Random Netflix Tweet

The Netflix Twitter account is one of those try-hard media brands that like to make jokes. Streamline will present one a week without comment.