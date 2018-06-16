Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

What’s New This Week

Netflix debuts a new season of “The Ranch,” but it’s a hard pass. These are the episodes where the show writes off Danny Masterson’s character. Netflix fired Masterson amid multiple rape accusations in 2017. There’s so much great television to watch these days, you do not need this show in your life.

So instead, I’d encourage you to watch the new season of “Queer Eye.” The first season debuted just a few months ago and pretty quickly became a beloved staple of the Netflix lineup.

The hosts are incredibly charismatic and the show did a great job of finding ways to make viewers consistently cry by the end of just about every episode. Or maybe I was just crying. Let me know.

It may be a bit of Netflix trickery to call these new episodes a second season. Season 1 was just eight episodes and so is Season 2. But who really cares about how Netflix packages this. The new episodes are just as good as the first batch.

Anyway, you can watch the trailer for that series below.