Ranking The Best New Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

“Marvel’s Luke Cage,” Season 2.

This season is better than the first, with larger stakes that don’t cheapen the down-to-earth realism at this show’s core. And that initial season was pretty good to begin with, so improving on that is definitely impressive and atypical for the Marvel shows.

Luke Cage is a superhero who is basically indestructible. Bullets don’t phase him and his fists can take out small armies. After getting these superpowers and winning various battles, he becomes nationally famous. His home area of Harlem in New York City celebrates him as a hero.

The new season deals with how this fame changes his once-simple life. But because this is a superhero movie, another, even stronger main villain is also introduced for Cage to fight.

The glut of superhero projects is exhausting, but this is definitely one of the better ones.

