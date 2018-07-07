What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” as the new show to watch on Netflix this week.

These are the first new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s interview series since the comedian transferred “Comedians” from Crackle to Netflix.

As before, the show meanders between shots of Seinfeld driving a fancy car and scenes of him conducting a softball interview with a famous person. It’s all very fine, if not necessary, watching.

Check out the trailer for the new season below.

If you’re a regular Streamline reader, you might be wondering why a scripted show doesn’t get the recommendation this week, as per usual. As mentioned in an article earlier this week about Netflix’s July lineup, the company seems to be pumping the brakes on original content this month. Unlike previous months where multiple noteworthy shows would debut in the same week, there’s hardly a notable show all month. This week, there’s no scripted show to even mention, so “Comedians” is the only notable show with new episodes.

Also, we’re dropping the weekly list of Netflix rankings. The list has felt increasingly pointless as Netflix slowed its rollout of new shows. Instead of weighing the merits of different projects, the ranking was becoming nothing more than a list of what shows debuted in the past few months. Calling this a ranking has felt false, so it’s time for a change.

You can still check out the much more weighty list of rankings at the main Streamline page. It gets regular updates every week.