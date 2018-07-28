What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Also New This Week:

Netflix adds a few other popular movies, including “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” and “Stripes.” You can see the full list below.

“Her” joins on July 29, which I highlighted in Streamline’s weekly movie roundup for Netflix.

The Netflix Originals don’t deserve much attention.

The “Terrace House” reality show has fans, but possesses a niche appeal.

The movie “Like Father” might be good, but reviews aren’t out yet. That stars Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer. Seth Rogen also shows up since his wife wrote and directed the movie. It’s worth considering.

