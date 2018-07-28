What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “The Aviator” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The movie joins the service on Aug. 1.
Netflix doesn’t add any notable originals. But since the first of the month falls in this week, many movies join the list. “The Aviator” stands out.
“The Aviator” debuted back in 2004 and won five Academy Awards along with six additional nominations. According to a story Oprah told ― so you know it’s legit ― Leonardo DiCaprio considers this his favorite movie he has done.
The Howard Hughes biopic follows the rich and eccentric man from his early rise to his eventual descent into self-imposed exile. He had an obsession with planes ― hence the title.
Check out the trailer below.
Also New This Week:
Netflix adds a few other popular movies, including “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” and “Stripes.” You can see the full list below.
“Her” joins on July 29, which I highlighted in Streamline’s weekly movie roundup for Netflix.
The Netflix Originals don’t deserve much attention.
The “Terrace House” reality show has fans, but possesses a niche appeal.
The movie “Like Father” might be good, but reviews aren’t out yet. That stars Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer. Seth Rogen also shows up since his wife wrote and directed the movie. It’s worth considering.
Here’s the trailer:
Top 5 Netflix News Items From This Week
1. Netflix will no longer have a Coen brothers six-part Western anthology series called “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But that’s because the project morphed into a new Coen brothers movie. The movie version will likely debut later this year on Netflix.
2. Shonda Rhimes announced eight projects she’s developing for Netflix right now. The projects range from drama to comedy and also include a documentary. A few projects don’t have names yet, so these likely won’t debut for a while.
3. Comedy Central bought the syndication rights for “Bojack Horseman.” Season 1 will debut with the network on Sept. 26, immediately following the Season 22 premiere of “South Park.” Comedy Central will also make a few episodes available to stream on the company website.
4. The first full trailer for the upcoming Matt Groening show “Disenchanted” premiered. Fans of “The Simpsons” and “Futurama” will likely get excited by this material.
5. And Netflix will launch a production hub in Madrid, the company’s first in Europe. The facility will try to increase Netflix’s production of Spanish-language shows.
Random Netflix Tweet
The Netflix Twitter account is one of those try-hard media brands that like to make jokes. Streamline will present one a week without comment.
One Weird Thing
Stephen Colbert made a fake public service announcement that encourages couples to keep having sex even if they’re going to Netflix-binge late into the night. He teamed up with Netflix actors Alison Brie (“Glow” and “BoJack Horseman”) and Mike Colter (“Luke Cage” and “The Defenders”) for the “Late Show” segment.
Colbert cited a New York Post story from May that speculated “Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives.” The article doesn’t hold up with any scrutiny, but it ultimately led to this funny video. So, pros and cons...
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
July 29
- “Her”
- “Sofia the First” (Season 4)
July 30
- “A Very Secret Service” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
July 31
- “Terrace House: Opening New Doors” (Part 3, Netflix Original)
Aug. 1
- “Batman Begins”
- “Chernobyl Diaries”
- “Clerks”
- “Constantine”
- “Dreamcatcher”
- “Edge of Fear”
- “Eraser”
- “Gran Torino”
- “House of Deadly Secrets”
- “Los Tiempos de Pablo Escobar” (Season 1)
- “Million Dollar Baby”
- “No Reservations”
- “Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby”
- “Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers”
- “Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher”
- “Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC”
- “P.S. I Love You”
- “Secretariat”
- “Silverado”
- “Steel Magnolias”
- “Stripes”
- “Switched” (Netflix Original)
- “The Aviator”
- “The Golden Compass”
- “The Informant!”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”
- “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”
Aug. 2
- “Emelie”
Aug. 3
- “Brij Mohan Amar Rahe” (Netflix Film)
- “Cocaine Coast” (Netflix Original)
- “Dinotrux Supercharged” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “I AM A KILLER” (Netflix Original)
- “Like Father” (Netflix Film)
- “Marching Orders” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 4
- “Flavors of Youth: International Version” (Netflix Original)
- “Mr. Sunshine” (Streaming Every Saturday, Netflix Original)
- “On Children” (Netflix Original)