What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “BoJack Horseman” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The fifth season of the beloved animated series returns on Sept. 14.
But wait! Netflix actually debuts two critically adored comedies this week. The true-crime parody “American Vandal” also returns on the same day as “BoJack.” So, breaking with Streamline tradition, I’ll highlight two shows up top here.
“BoJack Horseman” quickly became one of my favorite shows of all time when it first premiered in 2014. Although the very first episodes had some shaky storytelling while the writers figured out what this show would be, by the end of Season 1 it became clear this show was special.
As the theme song reminds the viewer again and again, the show centers on an aging actor that once starred in a “very famous TV show.” This actor, BoJack Horseman, is an alcoholic and a sex addict. He’s also a horse. Almost all the characters are animals acting like humans, although, inexplicably, some characters are humans and some animals just act like animals. It’s kind of like early Disney-cartoon logic with Goofy existing as a dog-person, but Mickey owning a pet dog that didn’t speak.
The show has found creative ways to use the limitless possibilities of animation to drive the story. It constantly unpacks new aspects of BoJack’s troubles, often doing so by taking the character to absurd locales only possible in a cartoon.
Besides using the animation to dive into gloom, the writers slip in tons of background jokes and references that keep you searching for Easter eggs. My favorite from the Season 5 premiere is a reference to the musician Mac DeMarco. A character has a poster for “Quack DeMarco,” in which the singer is a duck.
From what I’ve seen of the new season, these episodes are just as funny and illuminating as those that came before. I highly recommend them.
“American Vandal” has also earned adoration from critics. The first season focused on two high school students making a documentary while trying to solve a mystery. That mystery: Who drew penises on teachers’ cars in the high school parking lot?
The show blends juvenile and high-brow humor together for a uniquely fun viewing experience. It also represents high school/teen life better than most shows out there.
With the mystery of the first season solved, the two documentarians pivot to a new case. In Season 2, someone called the Turd Burglar keeps making high school students poop themselves. Again, juvenile. But the writers are incredibly clever and that somehow elevates the show from something that could have been annoying into a must-watch.
Check out the trailers below.
Also New This Week:
Somehow there are other things too.
In what’s looking like the new normal, Netflix adds over a dozen Originals.
But the only other thing that’s super notable this week is the debut of Norm Macdonald’s new talk show, “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.” That also premieres on Sept. 14.
You can read the full list of additions at the bottom of this page.
And if you want to stay up to date with what to watch on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Here’s the trailer for “BoJack Horseman”
And the trailer for “American Vandal”
Top 5 Netflix News Items From This Week
1. The European Union will force Netflix (and other streaming companies) to dedicate at least 30 percent of their on-demand catalogs to local programming. This means Netflix will either need to create much more content in European countries or acquire more content from those countries. Netflix has already announced production expansions in the region, but you’re probably going to get a lot more Spanish- and German-language shows with subtitles now.
2. ABC canceled “Designated Survivor” earlier this year, but Netflix was like: Nope, that’s a Netflix Original now. So the show will have a third season on Netflix that debuts in 2019.
3. Ellen DeGeneres’ comedy special for Netflix, “Relatable,” will debut on Dec. 18. This will be her first stand-up special in 15 years.
4. “House of Cards” revealed that Frank Underwood is dead now. That had been expected since Netflix fired Kevin Spacey, who played the role, late last year in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.
5. And Netflix put out the trailer for “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.” The new talk show premieres Sept. 14. Hopefully it has a better fate than the recently canceled Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale shows.
Random Netflix Tweet
Netflix is one of those try-hard media brands that like to make jokes on Twitter. Streamline will present one a week without comment.
One Weird Thing:
Read Shea Serrano’s piece for The Ringer about the “zen practice of scrolling through Netflix.” It’s the rare combination of sweet and thought-provoking.
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:
Sept. 10
- “Call the Midwife” (Series 7)
Sept. 11
- “Daniel Sloss: Live Shows” (Netflix Original)
- “The Resistance Banker” (Netflix Film)
Sept. 12
- “Blacklist” (Season 5)
- “Life” (Netflix Original)
- “On My Skin” (Netflix Film)
Sept. 14
- “American Vandal” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Bleach” (Netflix Film)
- “Boca Juniors Confidential” (Netflix Original)
- “BoJack Horseman” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
- “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Netflix Original)
- “Ingobernable” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “LAST HOPE” (Netflix Original)
- “Norm Macdonald Has a Show” (Netflix Original)
- “Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs” (Netflix Original)
- “The Angel” (Netflix Film)
- “The Dragon Prince” (Netflix Original)
- “The Land of Steady Habits” (Netflix Film)
- “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” (Season 2: Part A, Netflix Original)