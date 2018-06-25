18 Best Outdoor Toys For Toddlers They'll Absolutely Love

Whether you’re hitting the beach with all of the essentials, or simply want to dress up your backyard with a few fun activities, there are plenty of outdoor toys that’ll exhaust your kid after a long day of play.

From trendy toys like water and sand tables, to old-school classics like sidewalk chalk and kites, we’ve found some of the best outdoor toys for toddlers they’re sure to play with all season.

Check out our 18 favorite below: