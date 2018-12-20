It has also given us hope in the form of people standing up for what they believe in and pushing for long-lasting, systemic change. Here, we round up seven striking images that sum up our world in 2018.

1. The Teen Who Gave Us Hope

HANNA FRANZEN via Getty Images Greta Thunberg holds a placard reading "school strike for the climate" during a protest outside the Swedish parliament on Nov. 30, 2018.

“I am doing this because you adults are shitting on my future.” This was the message printed on 15-year-old Greta Thunberg’s leaflets, which she handed out as she sat in protest outside parliament in central Stockholm over the summer. The Swedish teenager was striking from school in order to raise awareness about climate change, inspiring tens of thousands of other students to stage similar protests around the world.

Now, Thunberg spends every Friday on strike – or every Friday when she’s not attending international conferences. In December, Thunberg spoke at the U.N. climate change summit, telling world leaders: “You are not mature enough to tell it like is. Even that burden you leave to us children. But I don’t care about being popular. I care about climate justice and the living planet.”

2. The Deadliest Wildfire In California’s History

ASSOCIATED PRESS Firefighters work to keep flames from spreading through the Shadowbrook apartment complex as a wildfire burns through Paradise, California, in November.

November’s California wildfires were the deadliest and most destructive in the history of the most populous U.S. state. More than 80 people lost their lives, and many remain unaccounted for.

While President Donald Trump tried to pin the blame for the fires on forest mismanagement and a water shortage, California fire officials swiftly dismissed his claims. “It is our changing climate that is leading to more severe and destructive fires,” Scott McLean, deputy chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told HuffPost.

3. The Legacy Of A Corporate Scandal

Jassen Todorov Recalled Volkswagen and Audi cars parked in California’s Mojave Desert.

In this award-winning picture, Jassen Todorov captured some of the thousands of recalled cars sitting idle in California’s Mojave Desert in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

In 2015, Volkswagen was exposed for using software to deliberately falsify emissions tests to make its diesel cars appear less polluting.

“By capturing scenes like this one, I hope we will all become more conscious of and more caring toward our beautiful planet,” Todorov told National Geographic.

4. The Water Crisis That Rocked The World

Morgana Wingard via Getty Images Cape Town residents queue to refill water bottles at Newlands Brewery Spring Water Point in Cape Town, South Africa, on Jan. 30.

At the start of 2018, Cape Town residents were warned they were likely to run out of water in coming months. “Day Zero” would see the taps run dry as the South African city grappled with severe drought and high water use.

Fortunately, the crisis was averted, at least until 2019. The problem, however, is far from over ― and not just for Cape Town.

Water crises around the world are getting more severe. Water expert Peter Gleick wrote in HuffPost: “As the Cape Town crisis worsens, new fault lines will open between the water haves and have-nots. How the city handles it will be instructive for the rest of the world, as we all approach our own Day Zero.”

5. The Unveiling Of The World’s Most Expensive Shoes

GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images A pair of shoes worth $17 million on display at Burj Al Arab, Dubai, on Sept. 26, 2018. The "Passion Diamond" shoes feature hundreds of diamonds.

These $17 million diamond-encrusted golden stilettos are believed to be the world’s most expensive shoes. The photo shows a prototype that went on display at the world’s only seven-star hotel in Dubai in September.

6. The Rebels Demanding Systems Change

Antonia Salter Extinction Rebellion activists gather on Nov. 17 in London, blocking the traffic in protest to demand action on climate change from the British government.

Marches and petitions are one thing. But, in the face of runaway climate change, some say we need to do more to disrupt the system that got us into this mess. Extinction Rebellion, a nonviolent direct action group originating in the U.K., has been organizing giant swarms in British cities like London and Manchester to hold up traffic and disrupt the U.K. economy. The aim is to put pressure on those in power to do more about climate change while increasing public awareness of the environmental crises. The movement is going global, including to the U.S., where the San Francisco Bay Area chapter is just getting off the ground.

7. The Whale That Died Full Of Our Plastic Waste

LA ODE M. SALEH HANAN via Getty Images A 31-foot sperm whale washed up in Wakatobi National Park in Sulawesi province, Indonesia, in November.

A dead sperm whale washed up in a national park in Indonesia in November. It had more than 1,000 pieces of plastic waste in its stomach, including drinking cups, bottles, bags and flip-flops.

The world is waking up to the problem. Despite some policy advances, such as plastic bag bans, and design solutions like biodegradable materials, progress remains slow.

For more content and to be part of the This New World community, follow our Facebook page.