These 16 Movies Are Vying For Best Picture In The 2018 Oscar Race

Disney

No "Star Wars" movie since the 1977 original has been nominated for Best Picture, but what if we're sleeping on "The Last Jedi" in this race? It didn't screen in time for most of the precursor prizes, so it's impossible to gauge the hype based on conventional prognosticating. "The Force Awakens" made some 11th-hour wish lists, and "The Last Jedi" has been far more extolled (at least among critics) for its artistry. Oscar telecasts' ratings are typically higher when there's a blockbuster nominated, and this would be a convenient way for the Academy to honor a genre that doesn't often make it past the tech categories. Plus, Disney has unleashed a for-your-consideration crusade; maybe it could work! At the very least, it would be a nice middle finger to the trolls complaining that "Star Wars" features too many women or isn't nostalgic enough anymore.