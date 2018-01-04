These 16 Movies Are Vying For Best Picture In The 2018 Oscar Race

15 "Wonder Woman"

Warner Bros

Thanks to the movie's gargantuan success, Warner Bros. quickly pinpointed "Wonder Woman" as an opportunity for an Oscar pursuit. And in a year full of feminist groundswells, it would seem that Patty Jenkins' superhero behemoth could lasso a nomination. After all, the Best Picture field was expanded to a maximum 10 slots partly because "The Dark Knight" was snubbed in 2009. But blockbusters of this size just aren't what the Oscars go for, no matter the politics behind them. "Wonder Woman" has a leg up on "The Last Jedi," but both are likely to be sidelined.