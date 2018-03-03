Ranking The Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show. But you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.

HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch dozens of series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.

The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).

The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.

Guy DAlema/FX "Atlanta" on FX.

For the weekend of March 3, “Atlanta” tops the list for the first time. The show just returned for a second season after a long hiatus as Donald Glover became a movie star. The show is incredibly good and is the best show of 2018 so far. You can watch it at the FX website.

New To The List This Week

“The Looming Tower,” which premiered Feb. 28 on Hulu, joins at No. 8. This is Hulu’s most anticipated show since “The Handmaid’s Tale” but early critic reviews have been shaky. Read more about it at the Hulu Streamline.

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” premiered on Feb. 27 and joins at No. 10. It’s a solid, if not always great, look at the murders of the two famous stars.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“Borderliner” on Netflix. This crime thriller is a Norwegian import. It’s pretty gruesome, but the backdrop of Norwegian woods is beautiful, so that kind of balances it out a bit. Maybe. Read more about it at the Netflix Streamline.

Recent Shows From The Last Month That Are Also Decent

“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Everything Sucks!” from Netflix. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Netflix Streamline.

“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.

“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. You can read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Mini-series.

Assorted Streaming News

Apple has hired M. Night Shyamalan for a new thriller series. Shyamalan will executive produce the forthcoming project and then direct the first episode. There aren’t many details about the show yet and it remains unclear what the twist will be.

HBO released a trailer for its movie “Fahrenheit 451,” based off the 1953 Ray Bradbury novel and starring Michael B. Jordan. There’s a lot of fire!

Comedy Central renewed “Corporate” for a second season. That show is good!

Adam Scott is now definitely rejoining the cast of “Big Little Lies” for the second season.

The upcoming “Snowpiercer” series on TNT now has a new showrunner in Graeme Manson, the former showrunner of “Orphan Black.” The series will be based on the 2013 movie of the same name.

CBS is launching a free streaming service called CBS Sports HQ. The 24-hour service will air sports news and commentary.

Paramount Network pushed back the premiere of the “Heathers” reboot in wake of the Parkland high school shooting. The original movie, the series’ inspiration, is a dark comedy about a high school murder spree.

And an essay from Aeon went viral this week titled “Against popular culture” that could cause you to rethink streaming altogether.

News about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at those respective Streamline articles.

Streamline Newsletter

Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.

Good luck this week. Hope this helps.

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

FX #1. Atlanta / FX Season 2 Finale: April 26, 2018

Plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.



Pro: Somehow this show is both easily one of most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on huge rises.



Con: Very occasionally the show will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.

﻿Here's the trailer.



To be clear, this might be the best show that comes out this year.



Catch up on Season 1 on Hulu if you haven't seen it and start following this season week to week.



Getting on this bandwagon is well worth your time. FX #2. The Assassination of Gianni Versace / FX Season Finale: March 21, 2018

Plot: Chaos before and after murder.



Pro: The acting is superb. The setting, costuming and overall style is fascinating. This fashion-based story is hard to look away from.



Con: As with most Ryan Murphy projects, this is often overdone and occasionally goes off the rails. HBO #3. High Maintenance / HBO Season 2 Finale: March 23, 2018

Plot: Pot dealer encounters different people.



Pro: The show is both funny and exceptionally well-written. The protagonist encounters truly unique lives through his job.



Con: The very loose structure of the show can make it seem aimless. Showtime #4. The Chi / Showtime Season 1 Finale: March 18, 2018

Plot: Growing up in South Chicago.



Pro: The characters are exceptionally strong. The unique setting for a show is also quickly captivating.



Con: Dramatically life-changing events simultaneously happen in different characters' lives in a way that's unbelievable. Cara Howe/Netflix #5. Seven Seconds / Netflix Season 1 Release: Feb. 23, 2018

Plot: A trial about police racism.



Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.



Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit. Here's the trailer.



The dialogue can be pretty shaky in this, but the acting is exceptionally strong.



Balancing a crime thriller with a conversation about contemporary race relations in American communities feels of the zeitgeist. IFC #6. Portlandia / IFC Season 8/Series Finale: March 22, 2018

Plot: Sketches of weird Portland life.



Pro: This last season is still as strong as ever. Both exceptionally funny and insightful on a subset of contemporary culture.



Con: The slices of life being parodied are often extremely niche, meaning this inherently isn't for a wide audience. Comedy Central #7. Corporate / Comedy Central Season 1 Finale: March 14, 2018

Plot: Working an office job sucks.



Pro: The show has much to say about the reality of American white-collar work. The writing is often very strong.



Con: The writing is also often super derivative of the office-based humor that's been prevalent for decades. Hulu #8. The Looming Tower / Hulu Season Finale: TBA

Plot: Government agencies fighting each other.



Pro: This is a well-done look into the rise of Osama Bin Laden through the POVs of the FBI and CIA.



Con: It's not the most inventive series and can often feel like a run-of-the-mill procedural despite the historical significance. Amazon #9. Mozart in the Jungle / Amazon Season 4 Release: Feb. 16, 2018

Plot: Musicians conquer classical music industry.



Pro: The characters have had strong chemistry in this show since the first season. Having the world of orchestras be the backdrop is compelling.



Con: This show often seems to be in a world greatly detached from the contemporary zeitgeist, mainly because it focuses on extremely rich people chasing refined pursuits. Here's the trailer.



After the last year of reporting about sexual harassment in the workplace, this story of a boss constantly hitting on his employee until they end up dating seems out of place.



But if you can get past the fairly frequent moments that the show seems like it exists in a bizarro world of unchecked wealth and privilege, there actually is a lot to like here. Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network #10. Unsolved / USA Season 1 Finale: TBA

Plot: Two rappers are mysteriously murdered.



Pro: The show is a very solid telling of the lives and eventual murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.



Con: The writing, specifically the dialogue, can seem pretty bad at times.

A note on methodology:

Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.

Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.