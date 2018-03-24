For the weekend of March 24, “Atlanta” tops the list for the fourth time. As mentioned before, “Atlanta” will probably top the list for its entire season. It’s that good.

You can catch up on the first season on Hulu and then watch new episodes at the FX website (you’ll need a cable subscription).

New To The List This Week

Two shows from HBO.

“Barry” debuts. Bill Hader co-created the show and stars.

“Silicon Valley.” Season 5. This is the first season without T.J. Miller.

Watch trailers for both below.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“Requiem” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Trust” on FX. Season 1. (This is another project about the Getty kidnapping, which was also the focus of the movie “All the Money in the World.”)

Recent Shows That Are Also Decent

“Absentia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“A.P. Bio” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more about that show at the Amazon Streamline.

“Champions” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. You can read more about that show at the Hulu Streamline.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Everything Sucks!” from Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.

“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Seven Seconds” from Netflix. Read more at the Netflix Streamline. (LINK TK)

“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.

Assorted Streaming News

You can now look at a teaser image from “Big Little Lies.” In this new photo, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon are sitting outside a coffee shop, so presumably, their characters are talking.

A lot more “Will & Grace” is on the way. Despite there still being episodes left in Season 1, NBC has ordered more episodes for Season 2 and renewed the show for a third season.

Deadspin made a good case for abandoning those shows you only kind of like. There are so many shows and, you likely have only a few hours every week that aren’t work-related. Make sure you’re only watching shows you truly love.

And “Portlandia” came to an end. Vulture had a great essay about what the end of that show means. “Portlandia” remained very funny until the end. It didn’t seem to earn much attention, but there’s this amazing and long horse-related sketch in the new season that you should seek out.

One Weird Thing

Another recommendation on Vulture is the outlet’s quiz titled “How Well Do You Know Your Generic Network Dramas?” That quiz is surprisingly very hard. Did you know that show “Bull” is based off Dr. Phil’s life? What the hell.

News about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at those respective Streamline articles.

Good luck this week. Hope this helps.