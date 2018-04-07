The 10 Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of April 7, “Atlanta” tops the list for the sixth time. It’s definitely the streaming champion of the year so far. As mentioned in previous weeks, “Atlanta” will probably top the list for its entire season. It’s that good.

You can catch up on the first season on Hulu and then watch new episodes at the FX website. (You’ll need a cable subscription.)

New To The List This Week

Two shows.

“Killing Eve” debuts on BBC America. This is the second comedy focused on a contract killer to debut in the last few weeks (the first is HBO’s “Barry”). Both are very good.

“The Last O.G.” debuts on TBS. Tracy Morgan makes his big return to television after the hiatus caused by his near-fatal car crash in 2014. Tiffany Haddish also stars.

Watch trailers for both below.

Other Notable New Shows This Week

“Legion” on FX. Season 2. The second season is already getting great reviews. It’s yet another superhero show but a very good version of the type.

“National Treasure: Kiri” on Hulu. Season 2 (it’s an anthology series, so Season 1 isn’t related to the new storyline). A very solid dive into a news-dominating scandal. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Troy: Fall of a City” on Netflix. Season 1. It’s a pretty ridiculous show that’s borderline in the romance genre. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

Recent Shows That Are Also Decent

“The Americans” from FX. Season 6.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” on FX. Season 1.

“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.

“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Champions” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“The Chi” from Showtime. Season 1.

“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.

“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.

“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” from Netflix. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Portlandia” from IFC. Season 8.

“Requiem” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“Seven Seconds” from Netflix. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.

“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.

“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.

Assorted Streaming News

The “Roseanne” reboot is a ratings success and now people involved with the show that aren’t Roseanne Barr are trying to distance the project from Barr’s questionable political views. “There should be an understanding that there is a difference between people’s personal politics and what you present on-screen,” co-showrunner Bruce Helford told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not about anybody’s position or policy,” star and executive producer Sara Gilbert said on “Watch What Happens Live.” Hmm.

The anticipated ESPN streaming service, ESPN+, will be available starting April 12. Major sports games won’t be provided and the service will cost $4.99 a month. For that money, you’ll get to watch only a few, relatively unimportant games and a lot of analysis. Seems not worth it, but if you’re an ESPN superfan maybe check it out.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” will have a fourth and final season. That show has been very good from the start (if you can handle musical comedy).

Vanity Fair posited that the Golden Globes might start streaming exclusively on a service like Netflix or Amazon since the NBC contract is up. Amazon has already dabbled with live event viewing as it has streamed live sports games. This could be a way for Netflix to test the waters.

And finally, there’s a photo of Meryl Streep appearing in “Big Little Lies.” Here it is: