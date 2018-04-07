The 10 Best New Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show. But you have a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
For the weekend of April 7, “Atlanta” tops the list for the sixth time. It’s definitely the streaming champion of the year so far. As mentioned in previous weeks, “Atlanta” will probably top the list for its entire season. It’s that good.
You can catch up on the first season on Hulu and then watch new episodes at the FX website. (You’ll need a cable subscription.)
New To The List This Week
Two shows.
“Killing Eve” debuts on BBC America. This is the second comedy focused on a contract killer to debut in the last few weeks (the first is HBO’s “Barry”). Both are very good.
“The Last O.G.” debuts on TBS. Tracy Morgan makes his big return to television after the hiatus caused by his near-fatal car crash in 2014. Tiffany Haddish also stars.
Watch trailers for both below.
Other Notable New Shows This Week
“Legion” on FX. Season 2. The second season is already getting great reviews. It’s yet another superhero show but a very good version of the type.
“National Treasure: Kiri” on Hulu. Season 2 (it’s an anthology series, so Season 1 isn’t related to the new storyline). A very solid dive into a news-dominating scandal. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Troy: Fall of a City” on Netflix. Season 1. It’s a pretty ridiculous show that’s borderline in the romance genre. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
Recent Shows That Are Also Decent
“The Americans” from FX. Season 6.
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” on FX. Season 1.
“Baskets” from FX. Season 3.
“Britannia” from Amazon. Season 1. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.
“Champions” from NBC, also on Hulu. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“The Chi” from Showtime. Season 1.
“Divorce” from HBO. Season 2.
“Good Girls” from NBC. Season 1. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Homeland” from Showtime. Season 7.
“The Looming Tower” from Hulu. Read more at the Hulu Streamline.
“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” from Netflix. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Portlandia” from IFC. Season 8.
“Requiem” on Netflix. Season 1. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix. Season 2. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“Seven Seconds” from Netflix. Read more at the Netflix Streamline.
“The Tick” from Amazon. Season 1, Part 2. Read more at the Amazon Streamline.
“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” from USA. Season 1.
“Waco” from the Paramount Network. Miniseries.
Assorted Streaming News
The “Roseanne” reboot is a ratings success and now people involved with the show that aren’t Roseanne Barr are trying to distance the project from Barr’s questionable political views. “There should be an understanding that there is a difference between people’s personal politics and what you present on-screen,” co-showrunner Bruce Helford told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not about anybody’s position or policy,” star and executive producer Sara Gilbert said on “Watch What Happens Live.” Hmm.
The anticipated ESPN streaming service, ESPN+, will be available starting April 12. Major sports games won’t be provided and the service will cost $4.99 a month. For that money, you’ll get to watch only a few, relatively unimportant games and a lot of analysis. Seems not worth it, but if you’re an ESPN superfan maybe check it out.
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” will have a fourth and final season. That show has been very good from the start (if you can handle musical comedy).
Vanity Fair posited that the Golden Globes might start streaming exclusively on a service like Netflix or Amazon since the NBC contract is up. Amazon has already dabbled with live event viewing as it has streamed live sports games. This could be a way for Netflix to test the waters.
And finally, there’s a photo of Meryl Streep appearing in “Big Little Lies.” Here it is:
One Weird Thing
With “Transparent” taking a filming break in light of the allegations against its former star Jeffrey Tambor, the series is now available to watch as a live musical. Faith Soloway, a writer on the show (and sister of its creator, Jill Soloway), has been putting on live performances that offer new storylines about the “Transparent” characters. Performances have been sporadic so far, but have taken place at Joe’s Pub in New York City.
Read news about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon at their respective Streamline articles.
Plot: Struggling to succeed in Atlanta.
Pro: This show is easily one of the most creative and straightforwardly funny projects of the last few years. Multiple actors are stars on the rise.
Con: Very occasionally it will rely on weirdness instead of being truly clever.
Plot: Hitman wants to become actor.
Pro: Bill Hader just may be the country's funniest actor right now. This show has a creative premise and actually pulls it off.
Con: The humor might be too niche to be broadly successful.
Plot: Officer's and assassin's lives intertwine.
Pro: Very strong balance between whimsical humor and violent action. Strong, relatable character dialogue within the quick-moving storylines.
Con: The premise becomes a bit too unbelievable with almost comic-book-like characters.
Along with HBO's "Barry," well-written comedies about assassins are strangely a thing right now.
"Killing Eve" is probably an easier watch than "Barry" as the violence isn't so gruesome and the jokes are bigger, if also less inventive.
Plot: Schlubs try to launch business.
Pro: It's rare that ensemble comedies are truly funny these days, but this show makes the structure work.
Con: The show has gotten a bit repetitive over multiple seasons. There are only so many story arcs of "almost failure, but then pulling everything off" that can still have emotional resonance.
Plot: Rich family affected by kidnapping.
Pro: All-around very solid crafting from direction to acting to writing. Has moments of wonderfully strange humor as well.
Con: The Getty kidnapping isn't necessarily compelling enough for a whole show, especially since a movie just came out about the same story.
Plot: Crew tries surviving uncharted territory.
Pro: The show started strong and keeps getting better and better. It's really scary, but based on natural terrors, which is creative.
Con: It takes a few episodes to get truly scary, so if you want that, you'll have to wait a bit.
Plot: Former convict returns to Brooklyn.
Pro: The show is jam-packed with jokes. The combined star power of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish anchors this very well.
Con: With so many jokes, there are definitely misses. Nothing here is truly remarkable, beyond the fact that Morgan has returned to TV.
The premiere set a ratings record as the best debut for a TBS original ever.
This is a great way to root for Tracy Morgan to succeed after his life-threatening car crash in 2014. The show is all about his character figuring out his life after a long break.
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, "Collateral" resembles one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Plot: Couple sometimes love each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much else happens plot-wise, the show occasionally forces characters to act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
Plot: Pot dealer encounters different people.
Pro: The show is both funny and exceptionally well-written. The protagonist encounters truly unique individuals through his job.
Con: The very loose structure can make the show seem aimless.
