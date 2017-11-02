8 Luxurious Spas Around The World To Melt Your Worries Away

To travel is to relax, unwind and get away from life’s everyday stresses. It’s the perfect way to disconnect and to try something new (and ideally healthy). Whether you indulge in a spa treatment or simply soak up the setting in an exciting new location, you can’t deny that you’ll feel refreshed and revitalized afterwards.

Booking.com has compiled a selection of health spa destinations from around the world, based on feedback from thousands of travelers ― so take your pick and treat yourself to that much-needed spa break.

1. Budapest, Hungary

Discover the historic beauty of Budapest and indulge your mind, body and soul in mineral goodness bubbling up from 118 springs. Admire the Art Nouveau surroundings of Gellért, spoil yourself with Széchenyi’s 18 pools, or soak in Veli Bej’s Turkish-style baths. Unwind at a selection of gorgeous spas in Budapest, play chess while you’re bathing in the Szechenyi Baths, or go to a pool party in Lukacs Bath.

At the five-star Corinthia Hotel Budapest on the Grand Boulevard, you can pamper yourself with free access to its Royal Spa. De-stress in the saunas, steam baths and hot tubs, clear your mind with an energetic workout in the fitness room, or chill out with a mud or seaweed bath. Guests can then round off the day with a selection of cuisines, including gourmet Hungarian, Asian and international, while listening to sensual live piano music at the lobby bar. Travelers are just 1,000 feet away from the UNESCO-protected Andrassy Avenue.

2. Bath, UK

Step back in time and explore Bath’s iconic Roman Baths, while still indulging in 21st century luxury. Spa-goers can make the most of Thermae Bath Spa’s modern-day facilities with a beautiful rooftop mineral-rich pool overlooking the city.

Retreat to The Roseate Villa Bath for boutique luxury in the center of Bath, set in luscious green gardens and a short walk away from the iconic Pulteney Bridge. After a good night’s sleep, guests can enjoy an award-winning breakfast in a light, elegant ground-floor dining room with complimentary Buck’s Fizz and healthy, home-made smoothies. Guests are just a five minute walk from the famous Roman Baths, Bath Abbey and the many shops and restaurants of Bath.

3. Italy, Pré-Saint-Didier

Rich in iron, the waters of Pre Saint Didier’s QC Terme are perfect for nourishing skin and aiding blood circulation, while the contrast between the hot thermal waters and the falling winter snows makes a stunning holiday snapshot.

Located in Pré-Saint-Didier, the idyllic alpine-style QC Terme Monte Bianco boasts panoramic views of Mont Blanc and a 3,280ft² spa. Guests can relax in a fluffy bathrobe and slippers or take a dip in the Pré-Saint-Didier thermal baths. Waking up feeling refreshed, travelers can enjoy a buffet-style breakfast and round off the day with divine local and Mediterranean cuisines. After a relaxing spa break, guests have the option to try something a little more active, with Courmayeur and La Thuile ski resorts nearby.

4. France, Aix-les-Bains

Aix-les-Bains, in the Haute Savoie area of the Rhône-Alpes region, is situated on the shores of Lake Bourget, the largest and deepest natural lake in the country. This town has inspired several artists and became famous by world-known writers like Xavier de Maistre, Honoré de Balzac, and Alexandre Dumas.

Les Suites du Lac is a prime position overlooking the beautiful Bourget Lake and just a five-minute journey from the center of Aix-les-Bains and the beaches. All the suites have an understated and contemporary vibe and feature panoramic views over the tranquil lake and gardens, which guests can admire from their terrace furnished with deck chairs. Guests can enjoy a buffet-style breakfast, regional cuisine for lunch and dinner made from fresh, local produce.

5. Italy, Bormio

You don’t have to go far to find a health spa in Bormio. The Terme Spa, located right in the center of the town, first opened its doors over 100 years ago, and has been offering mineral rich waters and amazing spa treatments ever since. If you love the idea of soaking in hot mineral springs and looking out at the snow-capped Alps, Bormio is for you!

QC Terme Grand Hotel Bagni Nuovi is set in the beautiful ski resort and spa town of Bormio and offers more than 30 free wellness services, including outdoor baths, hot tubs, saunas and Turkish bath. This luxury five-star hotel is a prime example of Art-Nouveau architecture and the rooms have a panoramic view of the valley and mountains.

6. Japan, Hakone

Hakone is one of Japan’s most popular hot springs resorts with more than a dozen springs providing hot water to the many bath houses in the area. Visitors will be spoiled when it comes to baths and beautiful scenery as the town boasts views of the incredible Mt. Fuji.

Kinnotake is a traditional type of Japanese Inn and offers luxurious rooms with private hot-spring baths and spectacular landscape views. The rooms feature minimalist Japanese design and guests can tuck in to delicious traditional meals after a day unwinding in the hot springs.

7. USA, Calistoga

At the top of Napa valley, Calistoga is full of relaxing hot springs, mud baths (a local specialty in volcanic hot ash), world class restaurants and of course the amazing Napa Valley wines. Nearby attractions include an artificial geothermal geyser known as the “Old Faithful of California” or “Little Old Faithful”. The geyser erupts from the casing of a well drilled in the late 19th century.

Nestled just two miles from Calistoga Old Faithful Geyser, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs offers four mineral pools and a spa. Rooms feature stunning mountain views and guests can also make the most of the variety of spa treatments available. Castello di Amorosa Winery is just a mile away, offering incredible Wine Country cuisine.

8. Thailand, Bangkok

Bangkok is a city of contrasts. Smells assault the senses, traffic buzzes all around, and vendors jostle for attention at every turn. On the other hand, it’s a city with a serene soul - full of imperial temples and beaming smiles from the world’s friendliest people. It will also spoil travelers for choice when it comes to luxurious, decadent spas.

Grande Center Point Hotel Ratchadamri Bangkok is located in central Bangkok and features an outdoor pool and spa. The luxurious rooms and suites come with modern décor, and guests can enjoy a work out at the fitness center or relax in the sauna, and then venture out into the buzzing city to explore the sights.