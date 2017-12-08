These 16 Men Are Vying For Best Supporting Actor In The 2018 Oscar Race

3 Michael Stuhlbarg, "Call Me by Your Name"

Sony Pictures Classics

Can you win an Oscar off a single monologue? Michael Stuhlbarg is about to find out. He's great throughout "Call Me by Your Name," but his role hinges on a beautiful speech delivered in the movie's final moments. Stuhlbarg nails it. After missing out on a nomination for "A Serious Man" a few years back, the New York theater fixture has extra wind behind him now, thanks to additional appearances in "The Shape of Water" and "The Post." Some who write off Armie Hammer are still likely to favor Stuhlbarg, who can't be accused of category fraud.