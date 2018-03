These 16 Women Are Vying For Best Supporting Actress In The 2018 Oscar Race

Universal Pictures

The year's Tiffany Haddish infatuation is probably getting to me, but it seems like maybe -- just maybe -- we can make this nomination happen. After "Girls Trip" became a critical and commercial success story, Haddish played her cards right with a bangup Showtime special, a snazzy "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig and a career-defining tweet about informing Barbra Streisand who Cardi B is. The woman is the very definition of an overnight star. The Academy is still dominated by older white men, but its newly diversified membership could be just what Haddish needs. This week, she scored the New York Film Critics Circle prize -- hopefully the first of many precursor kudos.