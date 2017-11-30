These 16 Women Are Vying For Best Supporting Actress In The 2018 Oscar Race

5 Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Every word that emerges from Octavia Spencer's mouth in "The Shape of Water" is pitched to comedic perfection. Spencer coats her character's hardships in the same brassy jubilance seen in her Oscar-anointed roles ("The Help," "Hidden Figures"). Without even trying, Spencer nearly steals the movie. But that "nearly" is key. Could this performance be a tad too similar to her work in the aforementioned titles? The Academy clearly likes her, but unless "The Shape of Water" is a gigantic hit at the box office this month, this go-round could be easy to write off.