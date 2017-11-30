These 16 Women Are Vying For Best Supporting Actress In The 2018 Oscar Race

Always one of the Oscars’ most thrilling categories, this year’s Best Supporting Actress race offers an eclectic lineup representing the array of talent Hollywood offers today. There’s 87-year-old veteran Lois Smith and 24-year-old newcomer Bria Vinaite; there are musical numbers, pop-star transformations and undersung troupers who’ve long awaited their due.
With a few key players moving into the Best Actress lineup ― namely Allison Williams in “Get Out” and Brooklynn Prince in “The Florida Project” ― this contest has been whittled down in recent weeks. For now, it looks like a two-way challenge between Allison Janney and Laurie Metcalf, with a handful of spoilers waiting in the wings.
Ranked according to their likelihood of being nominated, here are the 16 women who will hope to earn one of five spots on Jan. 23.