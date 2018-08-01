HUFFPOST FINDS
08/01/2018 01:25 pm ET

10 Of The Highest-Rated Turkish Towels On Amazon

Amazon's best Turkish towels, sorted.
By Brittany Nims
petekarici via Getty Images

Pestemal, fouta, or a plain ol’ Turkish towels. Call them what you want, but however you fold it, these vibrant linens are popping up everywhere this summer, from pools and beaches, to travelers’ carry-on bags as versatile scarves and blankets, and even Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Of course, Turkish towels aren’t anything new. They’ve been around for hundreds of years, originally used in, you guessed it, Turkish baths, where their striped designs and hand-tied fringe became synonymous with personal care.

They’re made from Turkish cotton, which is a premium cotton that has extra long fibers, giving them their signature lightweight style, high absorption and strong design. Because they’re so lightweight (practically half the thickness of an everyday bath towel) they also dry much faster, cutting down on laundry time and the likelihood they’ll mildew and become smelly over time.

If you’re looking to swap your everyday bath towels with Turkish towels, we’ve found some of the best ones on Amazon. Take a look below. 

 Here, 10 of the highest-rated Turkish towels on Amazon

  • 1 Laguna Beach Textile Co. Turkish Beach Towel
    This classic Turkish towel has a coastal design, and is absorbent, with one side woven, looped terry cloth. It's oversized and thicker than average Turkish towels.
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.9 stars
    Reviews: 43
    This classic Turkish towel has a coastal design, and is absorbent, with one side woven, looped terry cloth. It's oversized and thicker than average Turkish towels. Get it here
  • 2 Loom By Design Luxury Turkish Cotton Towel
    Made with 100 percent Turkish cotton, this fouta is made for everyday use, from beach and bath to gym and camping. It's lightweight, absorbent, and made by local artisans in Turkey.
    Amazon
    Rating: 5 stars
    Reviews: 19
    Made with 100 percent Turkish cotton, this fouta is made for everyday use, from beach and bath to gym and camping. It's lightweight, absorbent, and made by local artisans in Turkey. Get it here
  • 3 Bersuse Pestemal Turkish Towel
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.7 stars<br><strong>Reviews</strong>: 65<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bersuse-100-Cotton-Pesh
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.7 stars
    Reviews: 65
    This pestemal is 100 percent cotton and comes in more than 25 colors in the classic design. It's absorbent and gentle on skin, and because they're thinner than everyday bath towels, they dry much quicker and are less likely to mildew and smell over time. Get it here
  • 4 Cacala Paradise Series Turkish Bath Towel
    This classic Turkish towel is made with 100 percent premium Turkish cotton. It's quick-drying fibers cut down on laundering time, and they get softer with each wash.
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.6 stars
    Review: 342
    This classic Turkish towel is made with 100 percent premium Turkish cotton. It's quick-drying fibers cut down on laundering time, and they get softer with each wash. Get it here
  • 5 Dandelion Textile Naturally Dyed Cotton Turkish Towel
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.6 stars<br><strong>Reviews</strong>: 262<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dandelion-Pattern-Natu
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.6 stars
    Reviews: 262
    This naturally dyed fouta comes in more than 20 classic colors, using a chemical-free process. They're durable, getting softer with each wash, and are perfect for everything from the bath and beach, to the gym and travel. Get it here
  • 6 Batini Bay Turkish Beach Towel With Terry Cloth Back
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.8 stars<br><strong>Reviews</strong>: 27<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Batini-Bay-Turkish-pila
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.8 stars
    Reviews: 27
    This Turkish towel is one of the more expensive styles on this list, but its terry cloth backing also makes it one of the more unique designs. One side of the towel is traditional fouta, while the other is a cotton terry cloth. It also includes a hidden pocket with Velcro, to keep your phone or keys out of the sun while lying on the beach. It's perhaps best used for beach and pool use. Get it here
  • 7 Cacala Pestemal Turkish Bath Towels
    This highly absorbent Turkish towel is made with 100 percent cotton. Reviewers specifically love that it's slightly thicker than traditional Turkish towels, but still dries just as fast.
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.9 stars
    Reviews: 17
    This highly absorbent Turkish towel is made with 100 percent cotton. Reviewers specifically love that it's slightly thicker than traditional Turkish towels, but still dries just as fast. Get it here.
  • 8 Paramus Set Of 6 XL Turkish Cotton Towels
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.6 stars<br><strong>Reviews</strong>: 83<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Paramus-Turkish-Peshtem
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.6 stars
    Reviews: 83
    This set of six oversized Turkish towels is perhaps the best deal on Amazon. If you're looking to simply swap out your regular bath towels with Turkish ones, or need a few spare beach towels, this set is the best find for your money. Get it here
  • 9 The Riviera Towel Company Cotton Diamond Print Turkish Towel
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.6 stars<br><strong>Reviews</strong>: 64<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Riviera-Towel-Cotton-Di
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.6 stars
    Reviews: 64
    This 100 percent cotton Turkish towel is imported from Turkey, and has a unique diamon pattern that differentiates it from most other designs. It's compact, so can easily fit into small storage spaces, a suitcase, carry-on luggage or a beach bag. It's also made with chemical free dyes that are safe for you and the environment. Get it here
  • 10 Cacala Pure Series Set Of 4 Turkish Hand And Face Towels
    <strong>Rating</strong>: 4.8 stars<br><strong>Reviews</strong>: 20 <br>If you're replacing all of your bath towels, why not g
    Amazon
    Rating: 4.8 stars
    Reviews: 20
    If you're replacing all of your bath towels, why not go all out and replace your hand towels, too? This four-pack of Turkish hand and face towels is made in Turkey. They're highly absorbent and quick-drying — everything you want in a hand towel. Get it here

