10 Of The Highest-Rated Turkish Towels On Amazon

Amazon

: 4.8 stars: 27 This Turkish towel is one of the more expensive styles on this list, but its terry cloth backing also makes it one of the more unique designs. One side of the towel is traditional fouta, while the other is a cotton terry cloth. It also includes a hidden pocket with Velcro, to keep your phone or keys out of the sun while lying on the beach. It's perhaps best used for beach and pool use. Get it here